“Anthony Davis and LeBron James have a two-man chemistry nothing like I’ve ever seen”: Rajon Rondo heaps praise on Lakers superstar, demands MVP and championship-level performance from AD

Rajon Rondo recently revealed that he’ll be upset if Anthony Davis doesn’t win the league’s MVP as well as a championship ring for the Lakers.

When healthy, Anthony Davis is one of the best big men in the NBA. The Los Angeles Lakers star is part of the elite of the league. The former first overall pick is a walking double-double on any given night.

However, his body doesn’t allow him to fulfill his true ceiling sometimes. Even though he has had some good seasons, he has been missing multiple games in recent years due to injuries.

Just last season, he missed 36 games, which is almost 50% of his team’s games. Additionally, he had to sit out against the Phoenix Suns in the playoffs, which the Lakers eventually lost.

Fast forward a few months, he looks ready to go and lead the Lakers to the championship again. The 8x All-Star looks in pretty good shape in the few preseason games he has been a part of. However, as always, his health remains uncertain for the purple and gold.

Rajon Rondo on his expectations for Anthony Davis this upcoming season

AD can do a lot of things on the court, but none of that matters if he can’t play. In fact, the 28-year-old recently said that he has been getting signals from his teammates that the Lakers are “your team.” One such teammate is Rajon Rondo. He talks about his expectations for AD this season by saying –

“My expectation for him this year is MVP. Nothing less than MVP and a championship, and he’s a guy that can do it.”

It is not surprising that he has such high expectations of AD. For the third time in the last five of those years, he made a decision that put him on the same team as Anthony Davis.

Even coach Frank Vogel speaks on their relationship –

“They have a two-man chemistry like very few two-man combos that I’ve ever witnessed.”

Anthony Davis’ down year in the 2020-21 campaign was one of the biggest reasons why L.A. took a quick playoff exit. This time around, he’s looking to be one of the biggest reasons why L.A. makes a deep playoff run. Also, the additions of playmakers like Westbrook and Rondo will certainly elevate AD’s production on the offensive end.

Laker Nation will certainly hope Rondo’s expectations are satisfied by AD.

Anthony Davis and the Lakers will make their debut for the 2021-22 regular season against the Golden State Warriors, where AD will be expected to feast.

