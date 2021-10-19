“Ben Simmons can go f**k himself!”: Joel Embiid and Doc Rivers reveal their honest opinions about the 76ers’ diva point guard

Philadelphia 76ers’ Doc Rivers and Joel Embiid speak as reports reveal Ben Simmons was thrown out of practice before being suspended

Just as we started to think the Ben Simmons fiasco was finally over, VOILA!

After a whole offseason of running from the 76ers like they were the damn plague, the point guard finally decided to show up, reporting back to them about a week ago. And as soon as he did, most thought that both parties would now refrain from public statements or fiascos, preferring to all matters behind closed doors. But boy were we wrong!

Recently, a clip surfaced of the player practicing with the team in sweatpants, with his phone, in his damn pocket.

Oh, you don’t believe us. Well, take a look at the tweet below for all the proof you need.

Ben Simmons back with the team at Sixers practice 👀 (via @NBCSPhilly)pic.twitter.com/1t1mAawbvR — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 18, 2021

That isn’t even worth a joke. It’s just plain disrespectful.

Given this behavior, it only seemed like a matter of time before something major took place. And indeed something did.

Less than an hour before the time of writing, reports came out of Simmons being kicked out of practice, before being suspended by the team. And later, when they were asked about the incident, let’s just say Doc Rivers and Joel Embiid did not hold back during their interviews.

You’re going to want to see this.

Also Read: Why the Heat star could be ready to show off a Herro hop during next season

Joel Embiid admits he no longer cares about Ben Simmons, while Doc Rivers labels the man as nothing more than a distraction

Until now, we had seen all representatives of the Philadelphia 76ers be diplomatic a bit soft even, in their approach towards the Ben Simmons fiasco. But now, it seems that all gloves are officially off.

Exhibit A, Doc Rivers.

And of course, Exhibit B, Joel Embiid.

“At this point I don’t care about that man, honestly. He does whatever he wants” Embiid speaks out after Ben Simmons got kicked out of practice (via @NBCSPhilly)pic.twitter.com/rvRpP3dPW4 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 19, 2021

When Ben Simmons initially came back to the 76ers, we expected that he wasn’t happy to e there for the long term. But never did we expect things to be this bad.

It’ll be interesting to see how this situation unfolds in the oncoming days.

Also Read: When the Lakers legend had the Bucks announcer publicly praying on his downfall