Anthony Davis Ankle Injury Update: Lakers’ Head Coach Darvin Ham Talks About Star After 38/17 Performance

The Los Angeles Lakers made their way to Minnesota to take on the Timberwolves tonight. With the 7th seed on the line, both teams were eager to secure a win. However, it seemed like Anthony Davis had a stronger will, as he led the Lakers past the Wolves. Riding on a 38-point, 17-rebound performance by Davis, the Lakers won the game 123-111.

While AD was the clear carry, his co-stars had huge contributions as well. LeBron James pitched in with 18 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, one steal, and two blocks. D’Angelo Russell had 12 points and 10 assists.

This win helped the Lakers move on over the .500 mark for the first time in over a year. Despite getting the win, the Lakers fans would be a little worried as Anthony Davis appeared to have injured his ankle.

Anthony Davis appeared to injure his ankle on this play, but stayed in the game after a timeout 🙏pic.twitter.com/fvr6keKtVw — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 1, 2023

Head Coach gives a positive ankle injury update about Anthony Davis

Despite staying in the game with the ankle injury, AD left the game a little early and made his way to the locker room.

The Lakers fans in attendance just gave Anthony Davis a standing ovation as he went to the locker room early. — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) April 1, 2023

Leaving early, Davis made the fans a little scared. Fortunately, there isn’t much to be worried about, so said the Lakers’ Head Coach.

Darvin Ham on Anthony Davis: “He’s good. Powered through.” Ham said it’s just a twisted ankle and Davis is already getting treatment from the Lakers’ medical staff. — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) April 1, 2023

This is great news for the Lakers, who have made their way to the 7th seed in the West with five games left on their schedule. While catching up with the Warriors for the 6th seed seems tough, holding on to the 7th/8th seed will give them better chances in the play-in tournament. The Lakers know that, and they will need AD on the court to help them stay there.