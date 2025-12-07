“Uncoachable, He Was A Know-It-All”: Kevin Garnett On NBA Players’ Perception Of Chris Paul Amid Clippers Fiasco

Chris Paul is getting a lot of sympathy from his peers after being released by the LA Clippers abruptly in the middle of the night. But Kevin Garnett isn’t shedding any tears for the veteran star.

Paul, who returned to the Clippers for what was essentially a farewell tour, was shown the door after he allegedly tried to hold the management responsible for the team’s poor form. Before this season began, the impression was that nothing could take the attention away from the alleged Kawhi Leonard-Aspiration scandal. Not anymore.

Winning only six games out of 24 in the West garnered some ire and attention, for sure. But firing a future Hall of Famer halfway through his retirement season. Now, that’s taking bad vibes to another level.

Paul has since found a lot of support in athletes like Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green, who has asserted that if you were an NBA player, CP3’s firing should bother you. Former NBA star DeMarcus Cousins has, meanwhile, taken shots at Lawrence Frank, calling out his short-man syndrome. However, former NBA champion Garnett is humming a different tune.

Garnett claimed that the reason the Clippers got rid of Paul this time around was the same reason they did it the first time. “Y’all remember why he left? he asked.

“Players were disruptive about him and not being able to coach him. Chris Paul was so smart and so good a player, but the knock on him was that he [was] uncoachable, he was a know-it-all,” Garnett asserted on KG Certified.

However, Paul Pierce, who joined Garnett on the podcast, doesn’t think CP3 was uncoachable. He argued that great players would often have a say in how coaching was being done and what tactics were to be deployed on the court.

Pierce cited Rajon Rondo as an example and claimed that Paul operated the same way. But for whatever reason, it always came off like he was smarter than everybody in the room.

Pierce, who played over 80 games with Paul for the Clippers from 2015 to 2017, did admit that CP3’s leadership style rubbed other players the wrong way.

“With all my teams I ever played with, we were kind of like more of a tight-knit group, you know what I’m saying? You know, we used to go to dinner and we [were] on the bus shooting the dice or playing cards together. You know, I didn’t see that interaction with the other guys and him,” said Pierce.

“I remember the first road trip where, you know, you had individual guys sitting at their own tables at breakfast. You know, you go to breakfast, and you watch film, and then you go to shootaround. It was like a guy at this table, a guy at this table, these two guys congregating, you know, CP by himself,” the former NBA champion added.

Pierce also claimed that CP3 had once organized a charity event that none of his teammates showed up to. Garnett, clearly shocked at the story, tried to steer the conversation to the future, wondering if being fired from the Clippers was necessarily the end of Paul’s career.

“He can help somebody, bro. I don’t think he’s done. If I am Houston… get him, man! Houston needs a point guard, man. All these n****** need point guards,” Garnett asserted, adding that teams could benefit from having someone of CP3’s IQ in the fourth quarter.

KG explained that point guards essentially act as a second coach and run the game. That’s something Paul would be uniquely suited to do.