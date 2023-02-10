Is Luka Doncic Playing Tonight vs Kings? Mavericks Release 6ft 7″ Star’s Availability Ahead of Kyrie Irving’s 2nd Game

Feb 2, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) waits for play to resume against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Mavericks have made some impressive ripples this trade deadline. Nico Harrison ensured Luka Doncic gets some help finally. The team was suffering excruciatingly before Kyrie Irving joined their ranks. With his presence, they have become a two-pronged offensive squad.

Now both Kyrie and Luka Doncic are capable of leading the team’s scoring and facilitating plays for their teammates. This also helps them during injuries. And this is the perfect time for Jason Kidd to test out Irving’s compatibility and impact considering Luka Doncic is marked questionable again.

And though Luka will most likely not be active on Friday, Dallas can still rely on Kyrie to get the job done.

Luka Doncic was marked as questionable against the Kings

Doncic has been marked as questionable for Friday due to a right heel contusion. He has already missed three games and will most probably sit out the next one as well. The team has won 2 of those games.

Luka Dončić (right heel contusion) is questionable for tomorrow night’s game in Sacramento. Dāvis Bertāns (left calf strain) and Maxi Kleber (right hamstring tear) will remain out. — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) February 9, 2023

Fortunately, the Nets have another offensive force in their ranks now. With Kyrie Irving, the Kings’ defense will not be able to stop Mavericks’ offense as easily.

Luka should be a match fit in the coming few days. He is already progressing and even now his status is day-to-day. Once he returns, it will be fascinating to see him coupled with Kyrie Irving. Their chemistry and compatibility will decide the future of this franchise.

Assuming they do work well together, the Dallas Mavericks have all of a sudden become an offensive superpower. Both Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving are capable of influencing the game and creating their own shots. They are also exceptional playmakers and creative passers, which should definitely elevate Brooklyn’s overall level.

Doncic’s stats this season

Luka is averaging an impressive 33.4 points per game and is leading the league in ppg. Moreover, Doncic has also managed to average 8.9 rebounds and 8.1 assists per game. This makes him a legitimate MVP contender.

All the 6ft 7″ guard needs now to make the race awfully close is to win more games. With Kyrie’s addition, that should also become slightly easier for the Slovenian.

