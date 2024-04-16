Anthony Davis’ Back Spasms Could Lead to the Lakers Missing Their All Star Forward Ahead of The West 7-8 Play In Against the Pelicans

Apr 14, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) looks on from the tunnel before the first half against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers are set to take on the New Orleans Pelicans for the seventh seed in the WC at the Pelicans’ home, Smoothie King Center. To help their case, the availability of their superstars Anthony Davis and LeBron James is paramount. They rev the engine up on both ends and come up big during the postseason scenario. However, the latest official injury report has some concerning news.

While LBJ is listed as ‘Probable’ due to a right knee tendinopathy issue, AD’s injury report can raise alarm. The Lakers two-way forward has been listed as ‘Questionable’ because of back spasms. Considering the importance of the Play-in game against the Pels, the Lakers forward will try his best to make sure he is there for the Lakeshow.

AD has been steadfast in playing as many games as possible. For the first time in his career, he played 76 games in the 2023-24 regular season. As a Laker, he had never played more than 62 games during the regular season. Considering the Lakers have just two wins in six games without him, per StatMuse, they will be hoping to see AD on the court. He is the best defender on the squad and finished 8th in individual defensive rating.

Apart from his defense, AD’s offensive game and rebounding have also been top-notch, making him one of the best two-way athletes in the league. The Lakers would need their hard-working forward/center during the Pelicans clash. At the same time, they will be confident about their chances because of the amount of post-season experience, Purple and Gold have on their side.

The Los Angeles Lakers may have the mental edge over the Pels

In the regular season finale, the Lakers got the better of the Pelicans and won 124-108. LeBron James and Co. registered a huge win despite being the away team. In the 2023-24 regular season, they clashed four times and won three of those battles. One of the wins came during the semi-finals of the In-Season tournament when the Californian franchise won by a whopping 44 points. However, in the NBA, a turnaround is always in the corner.

The Pels have a sprightly squad led by Zion Williamson who has been on a tear. They had registered a four-game winning streak before the Lakers’ loss. The attack looks much more imposing with Brandon Ingram returning during the season finale. At the same time, their losses against the Lakers have been concerning.

That’s why Paul Pierce agreed with an ESPN Poll where seven out of ten postseason experts favor the LA Lakers to down the Pels. The experience level and roster depth both seem to favor them, but there is always room for an up-and-coming squad to down the reigning legends.