Anthony Davis Believes Lakers Just Need Couple More Players to Win NBA Title: Is He Right?

The Los Angeles Lakers are hanging tough in the Western Conference playoff race. L.A. smacked the Boston Celtics at home last night for their fourth win in five games, and in doing so moved into a tie for fifth in the West with the Clippers. It’s widely believed around the league that the L.A., which traded for Dorian Finney-Smith in late December, will try to add more pieces before the trade deadline in two weeks. Lakers star big man Anthony Davis confirmed that he hoped that’s the case to ESPN’s Shams Charania earlier this week.

Davis told Charania that he believes the Lakers could reach another level if they were to trade for a true center, which would allow him to slide to the 4, a position he has always said he prefers playing.

“We feel like we are right there, you know, as far as the team and everything like that. [LeBron] and I are like very, very motivated to win another championship.”

Wanting something and getting it are two very different things, so it’s important to keep Davis’ comments in context. Do the Lakers have the assets to deal for one or two difference-makers? Even if they could, would that make them title contenders?

Which potentially available centers could help the Lakers?

Let’s begin with AD’s request for a big man.

There are a few options out there that could fit the bill, including Walker Kessler on the Jazz, Jonas Valanciunas on the Wizards, and Robert Williams III on the Blazers. Kessler is said to be valued highly by Utah, so unless the Lakers are willing to part with the equivalent of two first-round picks or more, it’s tough to envision a deal happening for the young shot-blocker.

Valanciunas and Williams should command far less on the trade market. The Wizards are interested in staying as bad as possible to lock down pole position in the Cooper Flagg sweepstakes, and the Blazers simply don’t have much room for Williams with Deandre Ayton and Donovan Clingan already on the roster.

Valanciunas makes the most sense. He’s a proven veteran who has played on some good teams before, and he’s a dependable rebounder that can slide right in with LeBron and AD. Williams is a potential difference-maker on the defensive end, but his frequent unavailability due to injury should scare the Lakers away.

Are there any non-bigs that could raise the Lakers’ title chances?

To really move the needle towards championship contender status, the Lakers likely need a quality big and someone else. Zach LaVine has been tearing it up for the Bulls this season, and he’s comfortable in L.A. after playing his college ball at UCLA. He would be a worthwhile addition for his outside shooting and the added athleticism he would bring.

Cam Johnson wasn’t included in the Nets deal that brought Finney-Smith and Shake Milton to the team, but Rob Pelinka could go back to the well to acquire the sweet-shooting forward. Collin Sexton of the Jazz would fill the point guard hole that was left when D’Angelo Russell was traded away, and with Utah interested in bolstering their lottery odds, he could be available for the right price.

If the Lakers really wanted to swing for the fences, they could make a play for Zion Williamson, who it’s clear by this point is never going to work out with the Pelicans. Zion has battled fitness and motivation issues, but being paired with living legends like LeBron and AD could be just what he needs to turn his career around.

Zion’s skillset is undeniable, but the bust potential in acquiring him is through the roof.

Can the Lakers become title contenders at the trade deadline?

Even with two moves to add quality players, it would take a lot to go right for the Lakers to have a shot at another ring. The Thunder are legit. They’re young, they’re deep, and they defend better than any team in the league. The Lakers would have the vast experience edge in that matchup, but it would still be extremely difficult to prevail, especially as OKC would have a home-court advantage.

There’s also the Nuggets and the looming specter of Nikola Jokic to worry about. Denver has ended the Lakers’ season the past two years, and Jokic is somehow only getting better.

Let’s say that the Lakers are able to get Valanciunas and LaVine. Would those two, combined with LeBron, AD, and Austin Reaves, be enough to win a title? I’d still put my money on the Thunder, but a Western Conference Finals appearance wouldn’t be out of the question. An injury here, an upset there, and maybe even more could be possible.

If you’re the Lakers and you’re staring down the barrel of LeBron only having a year or two left, you have to at least take a shot at the deadline. The championship window is still open just a crack, and this isn’t a franchise that typically punts on a season and builds for the future. Shoot your shot and hope for the best.