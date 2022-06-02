“Anthony Davis confirmed he has nyctophobia”: When the $100 million Lakers star revealed how horror movies messed up his life

Every one of us is human, so naturally, like any human Anthony Davis has his flaws. He revealed that he is terrified of the dark.

It is surprising to learn that of all the people, Anthony Davis the 6’10 power forward is deathly afraid of the dark. Yes, the Lakers forward have an unruly fear of the night.

The Lakers forward had a season to forget. Plagued by injuries and unable to find his footing, Davis never really got off to find his rhythm during the season.

While his season has ended, there is one thing that will continue to plague him for a long time and that is his fear of the night.

In Sarah Spain’s ESPN podcast That’s what she said Davis admitted that the biggest fear he needs to work on is getting his sleep. In the dark.

Anthony Davis may be a giant, but he has fears too and his fear is of the dark of the night!

Anthony Davis revealed that if there is anything he would like to work on it is getting the right amount of sleep. He believes that his biggest fear is going to sleep without the lights.

Yes, a case of nyctophobia. Davis has a terrifying fear of the dark. He says that whenever he sleeps, he wants some kind of light operating in the room.

Davis says that he watched too many ‘crazy’ movies when he was a kid. He is referring to watching lots of horror movies as a child.

Anthony Davis says he’s still scared of the dark. 🔅 “I watched too many crazy movies when I was a kid and it messed me up for life.” https://t.co/D0OVugf2wj pic.twitter.com/rikiG3wbDW — Complex (@Complex) July 30, 2019

While he may be winning on the court, he is yet to win his biggest fight, the one against the dark.

