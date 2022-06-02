Basketball

“Anthony Davis confirmed he has nyctophobia”: When the $100 million Lakers star revealed how horror movies messed up his life

Every one of us is human, so naturally, like any human Anthony Davis has his flaws. He revealed that he is terrified of the dark. 
