"LeBron James won't appreciate Anthony Davis injuring himself at a club!":: NBA Twitter reacts as videos of the Lakers star enjoying at a party go viral

After a disastrous regular season for the Los Angeles Lakers, Anthony Davis has been seen partying this offseason.

The Los Angeles Lakers had an awful 2021-2022 campaign, to say the least. Despite having future Hall-Of-Famers like Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, and Dwight Howard led by the All-Star duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Lakers managed to finish only 11th in the Western Conference with a subpar 33-49 record.

Of course, The Brow’s injuries have been a huge reason for LAL’s failures this past year. AD sustained several injuries throughout the course of the season, allowing him to suit up for only 40 games. In those games, Davis had an underwhelming performance, averaging merely 23.2 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game.

Seems like the former Kentucky Wildcat wants to erase the horrid memories from this past season. And for the same, Davis has already started putting in the work. Recent photos showed how the 8-time All-Star had slimmed up since we last saw him.

SLIM ANTHONY DAVIS SIGHTING ✨ pic.twitter.com/3ewMaAcZOa — ⁶ (@OVOLakeShow) May 27, 2022

NBA Twitter reacts as videos of Anthony Davis partying go viral

Certainly, Davis has been enjoying the summer before the commencement of his 11th pro campaign. Recently, a video of Davis enjoying a party went viral on social media.

AD living life pic.twitter.com/qWeAVEh8ja — Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) May 30, 2022

As the video of the Lakers’ big man vibing to Meek Mill’s “Dreams and Nightmares” went viral, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

Instead of partying why not go practice, get healthier & stronger? — Rodj (@rodeejay1125) May 31, 2022

If I got 49 million to be unemployed I would be living my best life too — KB (@KevinBencosme_) May 31, 2022

AD be careful man , coz with you we never know — Nelson (@Prince15081967) May 31, 2022

His ankle is so bad that I get scared by him doing normal everyday activities https://t.co/4dLQjSzLNw — ’ (@DanieIllll) May 31, 2022

AD stole a page out of James Harden’s books – partying after a horrible season. — Advait Jajodia (@AdvaitJajodia) May 31, 2022

Another off season of no work, good luck. — Michael Burkett (@mike_burkett_) May 31, 2022

Hopefully, AD is fully recovered before the 2022-2023 season tips off and co-leads the Lakers to a winning season, redeeming himself from this disastrous performance over the past 2 seasons.