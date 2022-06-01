“Despite $100 million net worth Anthony Davis says no to his mom’s big plans”: Lakers star explains how his mom reacted when he turned her down due to money

Anthony Davis may be a rich basketball player, but even he finds it in him sometimes to tell his mom ‘no’ despite his massive career earnings.

The last couple of years have been rough for Anthony Davis. He’s dealt with constant injuries which have kept him off the floor in crucial times.

Last season, he was injured for pivotal games in the Lakers first round series against the Phoenix Suns, and Los Angeles wound up losing the series 4-2.

This year, Davis found himself injured quite often again. He played in only 40 games and was out during the stretch when the Lakers needed him the most. In fact, over the last two years, Davis has only played in 76 out of 154 games. Davis’ health is crucial for the Lakers’ success and last season showed that in a very terrible manner.

LA missed the playoffs completely despite and MVP-like season from LeBron as he just couldn’t find any help outside. Russell Westbrook fit weird on the team, and all in all, the season was somewhat of a disaster for the team.

Anthony Davis sometimes says no to her mom for money reasons

Despite how the last two years have gone for Davis, his production when he’s been healthy has been incredible. He’s shown that he’s a top forward in the league when he stays healthy and that’s given him some big contracts.

Davis’ net worth is around $100 million right now, but even then, he finds ways to stay humble. Davis explained how he curbs the bad habit of spending too much, inspired by his dad’s dedication to keep things tight.

“I’m a big car guy. I love cars,” Davis said. “My mom really don’t care. Get her excited, ‘Oh, have fun, spend your money, it’s your life.’ Fathers, on the other hand … I’m like, ‘I wanna get that new car, I’m about to get this Lamborghini truck.’ And he’s like, ‘Aaah, no. You have seven cars already.’”

Davis’ dad is often the practical man in these situations, and Davis has realized that his dad has played the perfect role. “If you don’t have people like that in your life, you can kind of go crazy and spend millions of dollars on unnecessary things,” Davis explained.

That’s why, Davis has sometimes had to turn his mom’s plans down, even if he really wants to go along with her. The first time he did it was apparently very shocking for the Lakers star’s mom.

“The first time I told my mom, ‘No’ … (I) looked at her face. It was staggering for me, but she got over it after a couple hours. I was, like, ‘Oh, she’s good.’ Now it’s easy. Now she’s, like, ‘Hey, son …’ And I’m like, ‘No.’ I know she’ll get over it. The thing is, you have to say no. And it’s tough, especially with your family.”

It’s good to see stars like Davis being careful with their money and making the tough decisions, even when it can be disappointing for the family.

