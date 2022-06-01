Basketball

“Despite $100 million net worth Anthony Davis says no to his mom’s big plans”: Lakers star explains how his mom reacted when he turned her down due to money

Anthony Davis
Ashish Priyadarshi

Previous Article
“Working with Kanye West, Jaylen Brown has decided to ruin his career”: NBA Twitter criticized the Celtics star for being among the first pro athletes to sign with Donda Sports
Next Article
"I also thought that the Boston Celtics were gonna win in six": Draymond Green finally breaks his silence on facing Cs in NBA Finals
NBA Latest Post
"I also thought that the Boston Celtics were gonna win in six": Draymond Green finally breaks his silence on facing Cs in NBA Finals
“I also thought that the Boston Celtics were gonna win in six”: Draymond Green finally breaks his silence on facing Cs in NBA Finals

Warriors forward Draymond Green finally addresses his prediction of the Celtics making the Finals after…