mobile app bar

Anthony Davis’ Dominant Opening Night Performance Leads to Bold Lakers Playoff Prediction by Skip Bayless

Prateek Singh
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Anthony Davis’ Dominant Opening Night Performance Leads to Bold Lakers Playoff Prediction by Skip Bayless

(L) Anthony Davis (R) Skip Bayless
Image Credits: USA Today Sports and X

The Los Angeles Lakers made a dominant start to the season with a 110-103 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. It was a historic night for the Lakers with LeBron James and Bronny James playing together, JJ Redick making his coaching debut, and Dalton Knecht playing his first game. However, the biggest highlight of the night was Anthony Davis’ performance on both ends of the floor.

AD dropped 36 points, 16 rebounds, and four assists while shooting 11 of 23 from the field. He received MVP shoutouts in the opening game for the Lakers. In addition to that, he also managed to win over Skip Bayless.

After the game, the media veteran took to X, formerly Twitter, to heap praise on the Lakers. Bayless made a bold prediction that the Lakers would move to the Conference Finals this season, but he did it in his typical style.

Bayless wrote, “I can’t understand why the oddmakers have little to no respect for the Lakers. I have ’em losing to the Thunder in 7 in the conference finals.”

Whether they will lose to the Thunder or even make it to the Semifinals or not, we will know in due time. For now, it’s safe to say that the Lakers have started their campaign on the right note.

Post Edited By:Raahib Singh

About the author

Prateek Singh

Prateek Singh

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Prateek is a Senior NBA Writer for The SportsRush. He has over 900 published articles under his name. Prateek merged his passion for writing and his love for the sport of basketball to make a career out of it. Other than basketball, he is also an ardent follower of the UFC and soccer. Apart from the world of sports, he has followed hip-hop religiously and often writes about the origins, evolution, and the biggest stars of the music genre.

Share this article

Don’t miss these