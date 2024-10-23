Anthony Davis’ Dominant Opening Night Performance Leads to Bold Lakers Playoff Prediction by Skip Bayless

The Los Angeles Lakers made a dominant start to the season with a 110-103 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. It was a historic night for the Lakers with LeBron James and Bronny James playing together, JJ Redick making his coaching debut, and Dalton Knecht playing his first game. However, the biggest highlight of the night was Anthony Davis’ performance on both ends of the floor.

Advertisement

AD dropped 36 points, 16 rebounds, and four assists while shooting 11 of 23 from the field. He received MVP shoutouts in the opening game for the Lakers. In addition to that, he also managed to win over Skip Bayless.

After the game, the media veteran took to X, formerly Twitter, to heap praise on the Lakers. Bayless made a bold prediction that the Lakers would move to the Conference Finals this season, but he did it in his typical style.

Bayless wrote, “I can’t understand why the oddmakers have little to no respect for the Lakers. I have ’em losing to the Thunder in 7 in the conference finals.”

I can't understand why the oddmakers have little to no respect for the Lakers. I have 'em losing to the Thunder in 7 in the conference finals. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 23, 2024

Whether they will lose to the Thunder or even make it to the Semifinals or not, we will know in due time. For now, it’s safe to say that the Lakers have started their campaign on the right note.