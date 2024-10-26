Anthony Davis Enters Kobe Bryant Territory, Becomes First Laker in 19 Years to Score 30-Plus Points in Opening 2 Games

Anthony Davis has started off his 2024-25 campaign on a heater. The 6ft 10 forward has been killing it for the Lakers on both sides of the floor, and has taken over as the leader of the team. Scoring 35 points in tonight’s win, AD entered Kobe Bryant territory, doing something no other Laker has done in 19 years.

Suffering an early 22-point deficit to the Suns, Davis and Austin Reaves took over, leading the team to the comeback win. Davis finished his night with 35 points, to go along with eight rebounds, four assists, two blocks, and a steal, helping the Lakers secure a 123-116 win over Kevin Durant’s Suns.

This was Davis’ 2nd 30-plus point performance in the two games so far. On the opening night, Davis recorded 36 points, 16 rebounds, four assists, three blocks, and a steal. In doing so, Davis has become the 1st player since Kobe Bryant in 2005-06 to have back-to-back 30+ point games to start the season.

AD in Kobe territory pic.twitter.com/lyQNyjxtzJ — Oh No He Didn’t (@ohnohedidnt24) October 26, 2024

Back in 2005-06, Kobe started off the season with 4 30-point performances. He had 33 against the Nuggets, 39 against the Suns, 37 against the Nuggets, and 37 against the Hawks. Seeing how AD is halfway there already, Lakers fans would hope that Davis can match Kobe and get 4 30+ performances to kick off the season.

After all, Anthony Davis taking charge has led to another great stat for the Lakers.

Anthony Davis leads Lakers to first 2-0 start since 2010

The Lakers have won both their games to kick off the 2024-25 season. A big reason behind their success so far has been Anthony Davis and his dominance. This is the first time the Lakers have had a 2-0 start to the season since the 2010-11 season.

Been a long time since the Lakers started 2-0 pic.twitter.com/q3Atp0yTEQ — Oh No He Didn’t (@ohnohedidnt24) October 26, 2024

The last four times they had a 2-0 start to the season, the Lakers ended with 57 wins in 2010-11, 65 wins in 2008-09, 46 wins in 2006-07, and 56 wins in 2003-04.

In the 2010-11 Playoffs, the Lakers made it to the 2nd round, falling short to the Thunder. Back in 2008-09, they clinched the championship. In 2006-07, they were eliminated in the 1st round by the Suns. Meanwhile, in 2003-04, they made it to the NBA Finals, falling short to the Detroit Pistons.

At the same time, in 2010-11, Kobe Bryant led the Lakers to an eight-game win streak to start the season. Just like the 30+ point performances, fans would be pulling for Davis and Co. to replicate the kind of success the Lakers had when they got the last 2-0 start.