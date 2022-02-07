“Anthony Davis is finally showing us that he cares!”: The Lakers forward has been putting up excellent numbers since his return from injury

Lakers’ big Anthony Davis was ridiculed for taking it lightly at the start of the season – no one is saying that anymore

In the past 5 games that Anthony Davis has played since he returned from his long-term injury, he has been on a tear. He’s been playing like the AD of old, averaging 29.2 points, 12 rebounds on 58% shooting. Those numbers are categorically MVP-level numbers, and if he does continue playing like that, the Purple and Gold might just have their fortunes turned.

Prior to his injury in the game against the Timberwolves, Anthony Davis was nothing like his old self. He was scoring 20 points a game, which one paper seemed good, but it wasn’t the case. Davis was hitting a career-worst 19% from beyond the arc. He was never a great shooter, to begin with, but he was missing wide-open 3s.

With performances like those, the Lakers faithful were losing faith quickly. That is understandable because the front office traded away their future for a couple of championships. AD was supposed to take over from LeBron James this season, and let him coast, but that never happened. James had to up his game by quite a few notches to make up for the underperformances of AD and Russell Westbrook.

Also Read: “Hey Shaq, where’s your fur at?”: Shaquille O’Neal narrates highly unlikely but humorous story of gorillas mistaking the Lakers legend for one of their own

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Basketball Forever (@basketballforever)

Anthony Davis just needs to stay healthy – the Lakers would be fine with him on the floor

The power forward from Chicago has had a history with injuries, never playing more than 75 games in his career. After moving to Los Angeles, his frailties as a superstar were even more exposed. His first year in LA was excellent, winning a championship in the process. Early success got to his head, and Davis got complacent with his performances.

This season they needed him a lot more, but missing 10+ games in a row. With Westbrook underperforming for most of his time with the Lakers, AD and Bron were the fallback options. LeBron has been playing his hair off, but one player cannot beat a team of 5.

Also Read: “We don’t care if you miss everything Russell Westbrook, just play!!!”: Anthony Davis and Frank Vogel have separate views on the Lakers point guard after a disastrous game against the Knicks

The supposed Big 3 never played on a consistent night out basis to build any real momentum or chemistry. Much was said about their individual prowess at the start of the season, but their shortcomings were quickly exposed right at the start. Westbrook may be an individually brilliant player, but together he does not fit on this roster at all. Frank Vogel would want all his players to be fit and ready for what could potentially be a long season if they do make the playoffs.