Anthony Davis is One of the Best Bigs in the NBA, Says Colin Cowherd

Anthony Davis has had his fair share of criticism in the media. Over the last few years, he has been called out for his constant injuries, inability to step up for his team in crucial junctures, and his issues with fitness. But it seems like things are starting to change for the Lakers star. On The Colin Cowherd Podcast, Colin Cowherd, who has been critical of Davis in the past, admitted that he has been seeing positive changes in the Lakers’ big man.

After admitting that he never thought he’d be on his side, the veteran media personality confessed that he is impressed by the 31-year-old.

Although his talent and ability have never been in question, AD has mostly provided good performances in bits and pieces in recent times. A lack of fitness and the right mindset have impacted the 2020 NBA Champion’s performance, as Cowherd has claimed in the past.

“I was so anti-AD when we started doing this podcast together. I went like two years, I’m like, he’s a dad bod, he doesn’t workout, he’s out of shape, he never plays hurt,” Cowherd said to co-host Jason Timpf.

However, looking at AD’s recent performances for Team USA, Cowherd can see him being much more physical than before. The 60-year-old stated that he has not only grown to like this AD but is also willing to choose him over other bigs.

“Take Jokic out, I’m not sure there’s a big I’d take over him, including Giannis [Antetokounmpo],” he added.

AD has been in the league since 2012, and Cowherd believes that this is the first time the world is seeing him be the player he was expected to be for over a decade.

“This is the AD we thought we were getting out of college, and he just wasn’t emotionally ready for it.”

Timpf added his two cents to the discussion on Davis as well. In his opinion, the positive change that we have seen in him is a result of the work he has done on his fitness.

Now, AD is not only a capable defender on the court, but he has also improved his jump shots and his passes. In the last game against South Sudan, AD had eight points, seven rebounds and three assists while shooting four of seven from the field.