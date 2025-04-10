“Nico Harrison Hiding Behind Security”: NBA Fans Berate Mavericks GM Amidst Luka Doncic’s Dallas Return

One of the most highly anticipated NBA games this year is now underway. Luka Doncic makes his return to the American Airlines Center in Dallas, but now as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. On the other side, Anthony Davis now stands with the Mavs and hopes to keep his team in playoff contention with only three games left in the season. Regardless, the atmosphere is huge, which spells bad news for Mavs GM Nico Harrison.

Advertisement

Despite now being a Laker, Dallas rolled out the red carpet for The Don’s return. Prior to the game, a tribute video aired remembering all the greatness he brought to the team since he began his NBA career there in 2018. The 26-year-old Slovenian was even seen in tears after the video aired, proving that you can take the boy out of Dallas, but never Dallas out of the boy.

Mavs fans still support Doncic, and even erupted in cheers when the five-time All-Star scored his first bucket of the game. One person who is not cheering the bucket is Harrison, who knew that the fans in the arena were set to be a little bit more rabid than previously due to the nature of the game. Because of that, Harrison beefed up his security, which was even revealed on the broadcast. Unfortunately for Harrison, he’s now getting roasted for it on social media.

Nico Harrison hiding behind security. pic.twitter.com/0EODXYcX6p — NBACentel (@TheNBACentel) April 9, 2025

Is that personal security around Nico?? Lmaooo. I know who footing that bill https://t.co/i2Q0Jefra7 — Kwisatz Haderach (@Mind0fJo3l) April 9, 2025

“Nico Harrison hiding behind security,” wrote NBA Centel (the one and only) on X. The tweet has already drummed up fellow Nico haters, who took to the comments to dish more disrespect at the 52-year-old GM. “How can he even show his face in public after making that trade,” shouted one person. “Bro think we can’t see him,” added another.

Nico’s image doesn’t appear to be growing any stronger after tonight. While the “hiding behind security” visual is bad, he does have a right to protect himself considering the death threats he’s been receiving.

The “Fire Nico” chants have never been louder than tonight

Harrison seemingly can’t catch a break. Not only is he getting roasted online, but the MFFL legion is screaming at the top of their lungs for him to get fired in the arena…and it is LOUD. Noah Weber posted a clip of the chants on X.

“Arguably the loudest “Fire Nico” chants of the night were during P.J. Washington’s trip to the free throw line as Harrison watches the game from the tunnel,” the account wrote.

Arguably the loudest “Fire Nico” chants of the night were during P.J. Washington’s trip to the free throw line as Harrison watches the game from the tunnel. pic.twitter.com/zhuBTHzDvU — Noah Weber (@noahweber00) April 10, 2025

The game is currently at halftime with the Lakers holding a 60-57 lead. How is Luka contributing to that score? The Don has 31 points and appears to be locked in for a huge second half.

Again, Nico has every right to protect himself. The hate he has been receiving is reaching toxic levels — especially when some nutjobs have been threatening his life. Though, the sheer magnitude of hatred that he’s been receiving will certainly cast doubt over his position as the GM of the Mavs. Unless of course they, who are currently in the No. 10 spot, manage to do something wild like win their Play-In opportunity and make an immaculate run in the playoffs.