“Anthony Davis is Pain Free”: Lakers Coach Darvin Ham Claims 8x All-Star is in a ‘Great Place’

When fit, Anthony Davis has been in sublime form this season on both sides of the ball. The 8x All-Star is the base of all the Lakers’ hope to qualify for the Playoffs. In fact, one can say the Purple and Gold go as far as he takes them. Darvin Ham thinks he can go places as he is now pain-free.

Anything said by the Lakers’ Head Coach could be as vague as their season has been because AD, as desperately he wants to win, has not been consistent. Much like his 38-year-old legendary veteran, he is probably choosing games to give all he has got.

Sunday was one such night when the Golden State Warriors were welcoming back Stephen Curry and were looking to separate themselves as much from the teams in the middle of the table with a win. ‘The Brow’ showed up big time and coach Ham could not be happier.

Darvin Ham claims Anthony Davis is pain-free

In their 113-105 humbling of the Dubs, the Lakers’ big man, Anthony Davis had a complete game where he put up 39 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists, and 2 blocks.

Every bit of his performance was crucial and necessary for a Lakers W, much like his fitness is for their contention. And Darvin Ham said the man is now pain-free and in a great place.

Darvin Ham says Anthony Davis is "pain free" and in a "really great rhythm" right now. "He's been battling through it all and I just feel like he's in a great, great place right now."

It must be unbelievable for any Lakers fan or anybody who has followed his career for that matter. Hope it stays this way throughout this season because if LeBron James does come back he would want it to be in a situation where they do not depend on him for doing the most work.

Again, if Davis is healthy, he does most of the work without making it look difficult.

Where do the Lakers stand w/o LeBron James?

They are still the fifth-worst team in the West. With their latest, they are 31-34 which is just the mirror image of the Warriors’ record who is at the 5th spot as of now.

Yes, with just a three-game difference between them now, the Dubs are six places above them in the tight Western Conference, which got tighter after the trade deadline last month.

Every game until the post-season matters as much as in the title contention as any playoff game. Seeding will determine the home-court advantage, even if it did not play a massive role last season.

Teams would want to finish in the best spot they can this season, and hopefully, it will be irrespective of whom they want to face in the first round of Playoffs.

