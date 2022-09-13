Basketball

Michael Jordan’s ‘The Shot’ victim snubs the 6x Finals MVP from his ‘toughest players to guard’

Michael Jordan's 'The Shot' victim snubs the 6x Finals MVP from his 'toughest players to guard'
Akash Murty

A sports enthusiast, crazy about basketball and football. Like putting forward my opinion on the things I know about, but restrain myself from doing that in my articles because my job is to report. Cover everything Lakers and NBA-related, both old and new.

Previous Article
"Tough times don’t last, but tough people do": AB de Villiers applauds Sri Lanka's efforts to win Asia Cup 2022 despite tough conditions
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
Michael Jordan's 'The Shot' victim snubs the 6x Finals MVP from his 'toughest players to guard'
Michael Jordan’s ‘The Shot’ victim snubs the 6x Finals MVP from his ‘toughest players to guard’

Craig Ehlo might have been at the end of several Michael Jordan career highlights but…