Basketball

“You will never best me, Devin Booker!”: Raptors’ mascot pulls a brilliant move after Suns star sends shots his way on Twitter

"You will never best me, Devin Booker!": Raptors' mascot pulls a brilliant move after Suns star sends shots his way on Twitter
Tonoy Sengupta

I've always been someone surrounded by sports. At 15 though, Basketball was brought to my attention, and I absolutely fell in love with it. At 20 now, I look to share the joy I feel with the world through my articles.

Previous Article
Ashes 2021-22: Usman Khawaja to open with David Warner in Hobart | Scott Boland injury scare
Next Article
"I think he's very calm, he has the respect of the guys": Joe Root backs Chris Silverwood to remain the coach after a disappointing Ashes 2021-22
NBA Latest Post
“The Celtics are undefeated when Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown both score 30+ points!”: How the Boston duo dominated the Pacers while showing flashes of greatness together
“The Celtics are undefeated when Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown both score 30+ points!”: How the Boston duo dominated the Pacers while showing flashes of greatness together

Both Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown scored 30+ points tonight against the Pacers, bringing their…