“You will never best me, Devin Booker!”: Raptors’ mascot pulls a brilliant move after Suns star sends shots his way on Twitter

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker and Toronto Raptors’ mascot trade hilarious blows with each other on Twitter

As NBA fans, we truly love watching Devin Booker.

The man can toughest of shots look incredibly easy. Sometimes, it even seems like he only takes those exclusively, because easier looks are well… too easy.

But, aside from his game, his pettiness makes any given match pretty fun to watch as well, something we got a brilliant example for very recently.

In the final seconds of the recent match-up between Phoenix and Toronto, Book got two free throws with the Suns up by 1. Given that there were only 6 seconds left in the game, these free throws were of tantamount to help ice the game. And the Suns star definitely showed that in his reaction to the opposition mascot’s activity. Take a look at the tweet below.

Devin Booker upset that the Raptors mascot, the only fan in the building, is behind the hoop distracting him with the game on the line. Refs send him to timeout in the corner. pic.twitter.com/F9zLGPPD5D — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) January 12, 2022

From what has been gathered, the Raptors’ mascot, known as the Raptor, was doing some good-natured heckling during Booker’s initial free throw. He didn’t cross a line, but he did try to distract the Suns star, which apparently did not go down very well.

Many believed this is where the story ended. Devin Booker would answer a few questions in his post-game interview where he said he didn’t like what the mascot did, and that’d be the end of it. But oh, how wrong they were!

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Also Read: Gilbert Arenas recalls getting himself the bag from Orlando Magic despite playing only a handful number of times for the franchise

Devin Booker and the Raptor send hilariously shots at each other by switching to new Twitter profile pictures

The Raptors’ mascot wants all the smoke, and a bag of chips, at this point.

After the incident we mentioned prior, it seems that Devin Booker needed to blow some steam on social media, but didn’t want to write anything directed at anyone. Instead, the man decided to do this instead.

We have to admit, that right there was a pretty good move. But, do you want to see a better one?

Raptor-1, Devin Booker-0.

Also Read: “So you got me, Stephen Curry, Michael Jordan, Tracy McGrady, and Shaquille O’Neal, we gonna spread it out”: Seth Curry names his dream team