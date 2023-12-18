Is Anthony Edwards Playing Tonight vs Heat? Timberwolves Release Injury Update for 22 Y/O Star

Dec 16, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) during a break in the action in the fourth quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports

After going 2-1 in their three-game road trip, the Minnesota Timberwolves won their lone game homestand against the Indiana Pacers. Now, the team flies down to Miami to take on the Heat as they begin their two-game Eastern Conference road trip. Going up against the in-form, Jimmy Butler-led Miami Heat, fans of the Timberwolves would be wondering whether or not Anthony Edwards will suit up tonight.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have won eight of their last nine clashes and will hope to extend their win streak. However, with four players added to the team’s injury report, things do not look great for the Wolves. Jaylen Clark is the only player who is listed to be “OUT”. However, joining Josh Minott and Jaden McDaniels, Anthony Edwards is listed as “questionable”.

After missing the contest against the New Orleans Pelicans, Ant did take on the floor against the Mavericks and the Pacers. However, coaches could get him to take a rest now rather than Edwards missing out on a back-to-back clash.

Amid breakout season, Anthony Edwards gets stuck in controversy

The Minnesota Timberwolves have figured out a way to get Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert to co-exist. However, Anthony Edwards’ increase in production is the major reason behind the Minnesota side having the best record in the West.

Ant-Man has improved all of his major stats. Averaging 24.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game, the 6ft 4” guard has been putting up career highs across all major stats.

Amid his breakout season, Edwards has suddenly been caught up in controversy. As revealed in the Instagram Stories of Dream Paige, Edwards has impregnated the model. The leaked chats suggest that the All-Star is strongly against having a baby and tries his best to convince Paige to get an abortion.

It’s sad to see the situation that Edwards has brought upon himself. The entire basketball world is eagerly waiting for the 22-year-old to comment on the topic.