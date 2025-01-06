“Anthony Davis Maybe”: James Worthy Declares Lakers Have No One to Deal With Steven Adams’ Physical Strength

The Los Angeles Lakers are 20-15 and tied with the Clipper and the Mavericks for the fifth-best record in the Western Conference, but last night’s 119-115 loss to the Houston Rockets exposed a flaw that could be the team’s undoing before this season is all said and done.

Steven Adams played just 17 minutes in the game, but in that time he managed to grab nine rebounds, seven of which came on the offensive end to keep possessions alive for the Rockets. Houston’s 28-8 edge in second-chance points more than made the difference in the game, and afterward, Chris McGee, Derek Fisher, and James Worthy of Spectrum Sportsnet spoke about how the Lakers don’t have anyone to match the physicality of someone like Adams, who’s long been renowned for being one of the strongest players in the league.

Here’s what they had to say:

“There’s nobody on the Lakers team that can match his physicality. AD maybe, but when AD goes to help or is roaming, man, he’s so smart, he goes right to where he can get those offensive rebounds. You can’t stop him, unless you’ve got somebody his size that can deal with it.”

Derek Fisher and James Worthy showed love to Steven Adams’ game vs the Lakers… “There’s no one on that Lakers team that could match his physicality. He’s so smart… you can’t stop him.” pic.twitter.com/PXDtvvcTYt — Steven Adams Stats (@funakistats) January 6, 2025

Anthony Davis has had an All-NBA quality season for the Lakers, but he’s had very little help in the post. Adams’ impactful performance underscores the Lakers’ need for another big in the trade market, someone who can keep opposing teams off the glass and free Davis up offensively and defensively.

Anthony Davis needs some help inside the paint

The Lakers already traded with the Nets for Dorian Finney-Smith and Shake Milton, but they should still be on the lookout for a difference-making center, as well. Some potential options include Walker Kessler of the Jazz, Jakob Poeltl of the Raptors, and Jonas Valanciunas of the Wizards.

D’Angelo Russell was L.A.’s biggest trade chip, but he was sent to Brooklyn in the deal for DFS and Milton. Gabe Vincent, who’s been disappointing since signing with the Lakers in free agency last year, could be a name to watch, as could Rui Hachimura, who has been solid but could credibly be replaced by rookie Dalton Knecht as the team’s starting power forward.

Knecht has been streaky this year, and he was invisible against the Rockets in 17 minutes, but he played his best ball of the year when Hachimura was out with a sprained ankle in November.

The Los Angeles Lakers need to do everything to maximize the twilight of LeBron James’ career, and with rebounding monsters in the West such as Adams, Nikola Jokic, Rudy Gobert, and Isaiah Hartenstein, that only amplifies their need for another big to compete.