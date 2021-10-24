“Anthony Davis, my opinion is, you’re no leader”: Kwame Brown slams LeBron James’ teammate for not taking charge of the Los Angeles Lakers after beefing with Dwight Howard

Kwame Brown has become a lot more vocal about NBA happenings in the recent past – his opinion on Anthony Davis’s fight with Dwight Howard being the latest

Kwame Brown is known as one of the biggest busts of modern NBA- but the former athlete has decided to be more vocal to allay some of the hate that’s come towards him over the years. Too bad he has to do the talking, because his game couldn’t. Even so, his takes aren’t that great, just garnering more hate towards him.

Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard did have a scuffle, true, but it is common in sports to see teammates disagree and have heated moments between them. That doesn’t mean any respect is lost nor does it mean someone messed up. We may never know what exactly the argument was about, but as both players came out and said- its all squashed.

Kwame Brown is no stranger to fights: He even tried to incite some with big names

His “revenge tour” so to say started off by tearing into NBA retirees who continually took shots at him with Stephen Jackson, Gilbert Arenas and Matt Barnes being the most notorious. Jackson, Barnes and Arenas called Brown a “man child,” a “show pony” and that he never lived up to expectations, which is needless to say true, people who watch the NBA can corroborate. Brown took it personally, and decided to stand up for himself.

Kwame Brown, who lasted about 12 years in the NBA is a multi millionaire netting about 60 million in total salary, holds no candle to what Anthony Davis is. Davis has been named into NBA’s top 75 ever to play the game, Kwame Brown would be at the top of the high profile failures of the game.

His statement verbatim is: “I think Anthony Davis is a very talented player. I think he is an explosive offensive player… he’s a great talent. But Anthony Davis, my opinion is, you’re no leader. Because you called this man Dwight Howard your brother? Let me explain what you just did for your brother. Dwight Howard is a veteran in this league. OK? That should come with a little bit of respect. Dwight Howard played over 15 years now? You’re not running up on no god d–n rookie. You running up on a grown a– man. What I saw was a man trying to assert his leadership… but he did it like a boy. You don’t really know how to talk to people… The moment you’d walk up to me and you put your hand on my chest, hitting my chest. We ain’t talking about basketball no more.”

While people have made it somewhat of a big deal that two teammates fought, we all know it is all good and nothing to be worried about. Anthony Davis and Dwight have come out openly and stated things are fine, and we believe them. Their chemistry is good, and shouldn’t cause too much worry.