“You really a legend bro”: Kyle Kuzma reacts to former Lakers teammate Alex Caruso’s MVP chants at the United Center

Kyle Kuzma calls his former Lakers teammate Alex Caruso a legend in light of the Bulls fans chanting MVP for him at the United Center.

It won’t be wrong to say that Alex Caruso is a current fan favorite. The former NBA champion has been a crucial factor in the Bulls’ 3-0 so far. Caruso has given a whole new meaning to the term role player. The former Lakers player is a treat to watch for basketball fans.

A fan favorite, Caruso manages to perform highlight plays, despite playing limited minutes. The point guard is great at getting steals, blocks, and deflections. Though Caruso may not be a great offensive player, he certainly knows how to make up in the other facets of the game.

In his three games so far, Caruso has averaged 8.0 PPG, 3.0 APG, 3.0 SPG, and 1.0 BPG, coming off the bench. In their season opener against the Pistons, Caruso had more steals than the points he scored.

The Bulls defeated the Pelicans 128-112 in their second match of the season recently. However, one of the highlights of the game was the MVP chants for Caruso. The crowd at the United Center was deafening when Caruso went to the line to shoot a free throw. Caruso’s MVP chants had Kyle Kuzma tweet about him sharing his reaction.

Kyle Kuzma addresses Alex Caruso as a legend.

The Bulls had a commanding win over the Pelicans, with Caruso having an impressive performance. The Bulls guard had 12-points and 5-steals against the Pelicans and was four of seven from the field.

The above play had Caruso perform an impressive layup, despite being fouled on the way. The Bulls guard would then go to the line to perform a free throw. However, the fans at the United Center went roaring with their MVP chants for their Bulls player. Unfortunately, Caruso would end up missing the free throw.

Having played with Caruso in LA, Kuzma understood the fan love the former got. Thus he would call Caruso a legend on Twitter. Caruso signifies the term hustle. His impact on the game might not reflect on the stats sheet, but his ability to grind is what makes him so special.

Caruso is a one-of-a-kind player and a fan favorite. The Bulls guard is someone fans feel they can relate to, probably what makes him so special.