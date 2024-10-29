Anthony Davis Points Tonight: How Did The Lakers MVP Candidate Fare Against The Suns On Oct 28th?

Oct 28, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) shoots the ball against Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) during the first quarter at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Anthony Davis has been a major reason why the Lakers boasted a flawless 3-0 record coming to Phoenix. He continued to be the team’s go-to player on the offensive end during tonight’s clash against the Phoenix Suns as well, on track to record a season-high at the half time. Sadly, a low-scoring third quarter hampered his momentum, preventing this from happening.

Anthony Davis Stats against Suns (Oct 28th, 2024) Minutes 35:30 Points 29 Field Goals 12/24 FG% 50% 3-Pointers 0/2 3P % 0 Free Throws 5/6 FT% 83.3% Rebounds 15 Assists 3 Steals 1 Blocks 3 +/- +14

AD finished the night with 29 points, 15 rebounds, and 3 blocks.

Davis required no time to find his rhythm. He was hot right from the get-go, scoring 16 points in the opening period alone. Usually, a putback dunk over a 7-foot defender is the night’s highlight. However, the Lakers forward proceeded to pull off a stunning defensive play – blocking Kevin Durant’s dunk attempt – receiving limelight on social media.

ANTHONY DAVIS MEETS KD AT THE RIM DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR ️ pic.twitter.com/NA5L8paBXT — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) October 29, 2024

The Lakers drastically struggled with AD not fulfilling his role as the primary scorer. He recorded merely 4 points in the second quarter, resulting in the Suns outscoring them 25-14. Nevertheless, the Brow’s 20-point, 5-rebound, and 2-block performance in the first half felt like a sign that he was in for a big night.

Lakers fans hoped for their star forward to come out of the halftime guns blazing. But the extended rest didn’t reap any benefits as Davis recorded merely five points in the third quarter. The same dry spell continued during the fourth quarter as well.

Austin Reaves, with the virtue of having the hot hand, had the key to the team’s offense in the final moments of the game. His clutch three-point shooting and elite playmaking kept the Lakers within the opponent’s reach. But unfortunately, these contributions weren’t enough to record the win.

The LA side suffered their first loss of the season, falling to the Suns 107-105. Additionally, Davis also snapped an impressive streak of 30-point outbursts.

It is safe to say that AD and the Lakers will hope for redemption in their next game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.