Anthony Davis Points Tonight: How Did the Lakers Star Fare vs Raptors in November 1 Matchup

Raahib Singh
Published

Nov 1, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) drives to the net past Toronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl (19) during the first half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Having suffered back-to-back losses to the Suns and the Cavaliers, the Lakers are desperate to get their first road win of the season. As we’ve seen throughout this young season, the Lakers need Anthony Davis to have a good night if they want to win. The case was no different in Toronto.

Facing the Raptors, the Lakers were able to take a lead as large as 26 points in the 1st half—a big reason for the same: Anthony Davis.

Despite the sluggish 3rd quarter for the team, the Lakers managed to hold on till the end. Davis has 38 points on 14-of-20 shooting from the field. On top of that, he’s added 11 rebounds, three steals, and two blocks.

 

 Anthony Davis Stats against Raptors (Nov 1, 2024)
Minutes36:15
Points31
Field Goals14/20
FG%70%
3-Pointers0/0
3P %0%
Free Throws10/11
FT%90.9%
Rebounds12
Assists2
Steals3
Blocks2
+/-+8

 

Jakob Poltl and the other Raptors were no match for AD, who was having his way on the court.

The Lakers need Davis to continue his dominant run to try and salvage this 5-game road trip. With this 131-125 win, the Lakers hope to carry this momentum into Detroit.

About the author

Raahib Singh is an NBA Journalist and Content Strategist at The SportsRush. A Computer Science Engineer by qualification, Raahib's passion for sports drew him towards TSR. He started playing basketball at 14 and has been following the NBA since 2013. His entry into the basketball world perfectly coincided with Stephen Curry putting the league on notice. Having followed the league for a long time, he decided to use his knowledge to become a sportswriter with The SportsRush in 2020. Raahib loves to put up some shots in his spare time, watch Cricket, Formula 1, and/or read a nice thriller.

