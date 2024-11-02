Anthony Davis Points Tonight: How Did the Lakers Star Fare vs Raptors in November 1 Matchup

Nov 1, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) drives to the net past Toronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl (19) during the first half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Having suffered back-to-back losses to the Suns and the Cavaliers, the Lakers are desperate to get their first road win of the season. As we’ve seen throughout this young season, the Lakers need Anthony Davis to have a good night if they want to win. The case was no different in Toronto.

Facing the Raptors, the Lakers were able to take a lead as large as 26 points in the 1st half—a big reason for the same: Anthony Davis.

Despite the sluggish 3rd quarter for the team, the Lakers managed to hold on till the end. Davis has 38 points on 14-of-20 shooting from the field. On top of that, he’s added 11 rebounds, three steals, and two blocks.

Anthony Davis Stats against Raptors (Nov 1, 2024) Minutes 36:15 Points 31 Field Goals 14/20 FG% 70% 3-Pointers 0/0 3P % 0% Free Throws 10/11 FT% 90.9% Rebounds 12 Assists 2 Steals 3 Blocks 2 +/- +8

Jakob Poltl and the other Raptors were no match for AD, who was having his way on the court.

The Lakers need Davis to continue his dominant run to try and salvage this 5-game road trip. With this 131-125 win, the Lakers hope to carry this momentum into Detroit.