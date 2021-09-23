“Anthony Davis put a lot of work into his body and looks imposing”: Frank Vogel promises ‘scary hours’ ahead for the rest of the league as the Lakers superstar fine tunes his physique

Frank Vogel has confirmed that Anthony Davis has been working tirelessly to build a better physique and says that he looks imposing.

The Los Angeles Lakers saw themselves in unfamiliar territory last postseason when they were ousted from the first round of the Playoffs at the hands of the Phoenix Suns. Their early Playoff exit had a ton to do with Anthony Davis and LeBron James being relatively unhealthy during the eventual 6-game series and so working on their bodies is of utmost importance this offseason.

LeBron James has already taken to social media several times this offseason to showcase his workouts with Savannah James and by himself. Anthony Davis has been relatively quiet on that front but at the same time, fans must remember that he did get married merely a week or so ago so cutting him some slack wouldn’t be all too bad.

Turns out, AD has been in the gym however, and according to Frank Vogel, he’s fine tuned his physique as well.

Anthony Davis looks imposing, says Frank Vogel.

Anthony Davis is a physical specimen with the way he incorporates his height into near guard-like abilities on the court. He’s the perfect modern center with his ability to stretch the floor while also be the defensive anchor for your team in the paint.

According to Frank Vogel, Lakers head coach, AD has been working tirelessly on his body and has been seeing considerable improvements in that department as well.

“He put a lot of work this offseason into his body, a lot of work. We had a moment maybe two weeks ago where he had been training at home and we had a lot of conversations about concerns we had with our team. He comes in for a workout, the first time we’ve seen him for a while and his body looked imposing.”