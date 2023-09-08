Anthony Davis Spent a Whopping 23.6 Per Cent of his $1,400,000 Car Collection on a Rolls Royce Wraith

May 16, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) warms up before game one against the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals for the 2023 NBA playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Like many NBA superstars, LA Lakers ace Anthony Davis has an impressive collection of luxury cars which has an overall value of $1,400,000. The collection includes a range of Porsches, Mercedes, Bentleys, and a customized Ferrari as well. However, none of them come close to Davis’s Rolls Royce Wraith, which makes for around 23.6% of his overall car collection value, according to ClutchPoints. While utterly expensive, Davis is known to be fond of his Rolls Royce and is regularly seen driving it around.

With a whopping net worth of around $130 million, Anthony Davis has the luxury of buying any vehicle that he wishes to. His recent contract extension will see him earn around $60 million per season, starting in 2025. This suggests that one can expect him to further improve his already expansive collection in the coming years.

Anthony Davis’s Rolls Royce Wraith makes for more than 20% of his car collection

According to ClutchPoints, Davis’ current collection is valued at $1.4 million. Additionally, the Rolls Royce Wraith is the most expensive car in his collection. Apart from that, his exotic collection includes a Mercedes Benz GLS Class, Mercedes Benz S550, and Porsche Panamera.

Valued at an incredible $331,300, the vehicle makes for around 23.6% of the overall value of the collection. Powered by a 6.6L twin-turbocharged V12 engine and an eight-speed automatic transmission system, the Rolls Royce Wraith is a unique combination of luxury and grace.

The vehicle has a starting range of around $343,000 and has all the features one can hope for from a car. Davis is reportedly fond of the vehicle and uses it much more often than his other cars.

Browsing through a few pictures of the interiors, one cannot blame him. The Lakers big man only recently earned a big contract and has all the money to splurge on luxurious cars.

Anthony Davis will be earning almost $60 million a year from 2025

The new TV deal that the NBA is set to sign has already resulted in some big contracts being handed out to superstars. Anthony Davis follows in the footsteps of the likes of Jaylen Brown and Nikola Jokic.

His 3-year deal will kick in from the 2025 season and is worth a whopping $177 million, according to Sportrac. This represents an average salary of only slightly less than $60 million.

Davis will start off with around $54 million in 2025, which will increase over the course of the deal. The 2027-28 season will see him earn a whopping $63 million, which is the highest in the league’s history until now.