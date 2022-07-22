Despite having domestic violence charges against Miles Bridges, $60 million worth Draymond Green puts reputation at stake by working out with the 24 y/o

Draymond Green was seen working out with Miles Bridges, who has several domestic violence charges filed against him.

The entire NBA fraternity was left in shock when Mychelle Johnson uploaded a horrific Instagram post, calling out Miles Bridges. In the social media post, Johnson shared the details of her abusive relationship with the Hornets star.

As seen in her post, the medical report stated that she was the “adult victim of physical abuse by male partner; Assault by strangulation, Brain concussion; Closed fracture of nasal bone; Contusion of rib; Multiple bruises; Strain of neck muscle.”

Despite Miles being charged with multiple felonies, Draymond Green decided to work out with his fellow Michigan State Alum.

Draymond Green looks to be playing basketball and/or working out with Miles Bridges. pic.twitter.com/Y4blgyv1qs — Weston Blasi (@westonblasi) July 21, 2022

Now, all the Golden State Warriors fans would agree that Green is a loving family man. However, hanging out with Bridges, who is in this hostile situation, seems a rather questionable decision taken by the former DPOY.

NBA Twitter attacks Draymond Green for working out with ‘abuser’ Miles Bridges

As soon as the clip of Green and Bridges working out went viral, NBA Twitter blew up ripping apart the 4-time champ.

@Money23Green you Fkn snake bozo lmfao hanging out w bridges after what he did to wiggins wife sister. Fuk off to lakers! — DUBNATION🥱🥱 (@easymoneyhockk1) July 21, 2022

Can’t believe you were kicking it with Miles Bridges, smh. I thought you had higher values as a father of a little girl yourself. — Zack Lundy (@ZackLundy85) July 21, 2022

@Money23Green out here hooping with Bridges who beat down Wiggins fiancés sister. Kinda messed up man. — Coach Doyle (@CoachDoyle123) July 21, 2022

Idk how long I’ve known someone, even if it’s my own family member, if they beat a woman I’m disassociating myself from that person. — Devin B 🇺🇦 (@Drizzlybear1995) July 21, 2022

Just a few hours after Bridges was charged, it doesn’t seem very Draymond Green-like to hang out with the Hornets forward.

We’ll have to wait and see whether the Warriors’ star decides to talk about the topic.

