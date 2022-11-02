Giannis Antetokounmpo Hooks Up Milwaukee Bucks Teammates With His Latest Zoom Freak 4 Kicks

Giannis Antetokounmpo is by far one of the best players in today’s NBA. He is a former MVP, a Defensive Player of the Year, and an NBA Champion.

However, he would not be where he is today if it wasn’t for the Milwaukee Bucks. A franchise, that has surrounded him with some really good teammates.

Teammates, that the Greek Freak never fails to appreciate. He recently expressed his appreciation by handing each one of his teammates a pair of his new Zoom Freak 4s.

Also Read: Magic Johnson Once Called Losing $50,000 ‘Stupid’ After Praising Giannis Antetokounmpo During Lakers Presidency

Giannis Antetokounmpo showcased his generosity by giving his teammates some new Zoom Freak 4s

Giannis is one of a few athletes that currently have a custom sneaker deal with Nike. His shoe aptly named the Zoom Freaks just came out with its fourth edition.

However, it looks like Antetokounmpo placed a huge order this time around. Seeing as he handed out countless pairs to the Bucks team, staff and players included.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Giannis Ugo Antetokounmpo (@giannis_an34)

His teammates sure looked happy to get them. Although the Greek Freak couldn’t make any promises when it came to whether or not the shoes would make them dominate like him.

It truly is great to see Giannis showing some appreciation for his teammates. They certainly will be key if he hopes to reach the Finals once again and get a second championship ring on his finger.

Giannis and the Milwaukee Bucks are the only undefeated team in the NBA

The 2022-2023 NBA season is underway, and all eyes are on the Milwaukee Bucks. Why? Because they happen to be the only undefeated team in the league, despite missing a key contributor in Khris Middleton.

With a record of six wins and zero losses, it’s no wonder Giannis felt the need to show his team some love. Hopefully, they continue to go undefeated with the new kicks on.

Also Read: “LeBron James Already Falling Light Years Behind Giannis”: NBA Twitter Trolls Lakers as Bucks Go 6-0 Without Khris Middleton