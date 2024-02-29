Anthony Davis Stats vs Clippers: What Does Lakers Star Average Against Kawhi Leonard and Co.

On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Lakers will battle arch-rivals Los Angeles Clippers for the final time in the 2023-24 regular season. The Lakers won two of the three games between the two sides this year and have the opportunity to win their season series against the Clippers for the first time since the 2011-12 season. The 17-time champions also need a win to keep their dwindling playoff hopes alive. For a win, the Lakers will surely need superstar Anthony Davis to be in top form to secure a season series over the Clippers.

Anthony Davis has had some stellar performances against them over the years, with his finest coming in January 2019 when he was on the New Orleans Pelicans. Davis scored 46 points, grabbed 16 rebounds, dished 4 assists, and stole the ball thrice in a 121-117 win for his team. He has two 40-point games against the Clippers, but none as a Laker.

In 33 regular season games against the Clippers, Davis averages 23.8 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 2.4 assists. Fourteen of those 33 have been as a Laker. In those 14 games, he has averaged 23.6 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists. Davis’ numbers against the Clippers are below his career averages of 24.1 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists. He also hasn’t tasted much success against them and has a career record of 11-22, 4-10 as a Laker.

The Clippers have been a thorn in Davis’ side throughout his career. He’d like nothing more than to stick it to them on Wednesday and end the Lakers’ 12-year wait for a season series win over their hometown rivals.

Anthony Davis’ exceptional campaign

Following the high of finishing atop the Western Conference standings and winning the NBA title in his debut season, Anthony Davis endured three down years as a Laker. While his number remained outstanding, he was marred with injuries. Between the 2020-2021 and 2022-2023 seasons, Davis played only 132 regular season games and missed 104. He failed to earn an All-Star nod in 2022 and 2023 after achieving the feat for eight straight seasons between 2014 and 2021.

This season, Davis has seemingly found the formula to overcome his injury woes and is having his healthiest season since his debut year with the Lakers. He has played 55 of the Lakers’ 59 games and has missed back-to-back games only once. He’s been filling up the stats sheet consistently, averaging 24.9 points, 12.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 2.4 blocks, and 1.1 steals. His exceptional form helped him earn his ninth All-Star nod.

Davis has been supremely dominant on both ends of the court. He’s one of only three players averaging over 24 points while boasting a defensive rating of under 110 and featuring in at least 50 games. Only Minnesota Timberwolves‘ Anthony Edwards and Oklahoma City Thunder‘s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander have similar numbers.

It’s taken a while, but Davis has seemingly cemented his place as the Lakers’ best player. LeBron James had been carrying that load for half a decade, but the nine-time All-Star has finally found his footing.