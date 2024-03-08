Anthony Davis vs Milwaukee Bucks: Exploring Laker Star’s Past Performance Against Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co.

The Los Angeles Lakers are set to go toe to toe with the Milwaukee Bucks tonight. Although there is so much to look forward to, Anthony Davis will be the player to watch out for in this clash. AD maintains a stellar record against the rivals from the East. As per the latest injury report, Davis is listed as ‘Probable’ for the clash at Crypto.com Arena. With LeBron James still recovering from his ankle injury, the game’s fate will depend a lot on AD’s output. So let’s have a look at what kind of output the Lakers star historically holds against the Bucks.

In his 20 career games against the Bucks, Davis averages 27.0 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 3.0 assists, shooting 51.7% from the field. He also averages 1 steal and 2.3 blocks per game against the Bucks. AD has 13 double-doubles against the Milwaukee side, three of which are from his time with the Lakers.

The nine-time All-Star has had six 30+ point games against the Bucks, equally divided between his time with the Lakers and the Pelicans. His best individual scoring performance against the Bucks is very similar in both the uniforms. As a Laker, AD had 44 points against the Bucks in December, 2022 . On the other hand, his best for the Pelicans was 43 points in March, 2015.

Davis’s overall numbers are better in Purple and Gold compared to his Pelicans stint. As a Laker, AD has averaged 27.3 points, 10.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists, while shooting 51.8% from the field in 7 games against the Bucks. He has also averaged 2.1 blocks and 0.4 steals per game in Lakers uniform. Before coming to LA, Davis averaged 26.8 points, 10.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists, while shooting 51.6% from the field in 13 games for the Pelicans. There is a striking similarity in his numbers from both ends of the court, throughout his career. It shows that AD has developed his game equally over a period of time.

Anthony Davis has a winning record against the Bucks

Davis has a 11-9 winning record against the Bucks in his career. During his time with the Pelicans, AD had an 8-5 record against the Eastern Conference rivals. However, after moving to LA, there has been a drop in the number of games won against the Bucks. In Lakers uniform, AD has a losing record of 3-4. Although he has played 60 out of 64 games this season, Davis is yet to face the Milwaukee franchise this season.

The upcoming game could be a great start for him if the Lakers manage to beat the Bucks and level AD’s win-loss record against them. After tonight’s game, the teams will face off once again this month on the 26th.