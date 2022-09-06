Anthony Davis’ wingspan is 5-seats long

Former NBA champion Anthony Davis possesses an unreal wingspan, covering 5-seats in an image gone viral on Reddit.

1st pick in the 2012 draft, Anthony Davis, is one of the most skilled forwards in the league. Standing at 6ft 10′, The Brow has the potential to be an MVP, but durability continues to be a big-time haul in the Lakers big man’s journey to the top, spending most of his time in ‘street clothes.’

AD’s impressive length doesn’t merely limit to vertically, with the former NCAA champion possessing a 7ft 6′ wingspan. Thus there is no doubt when healthy, Davis is a top-5 player in the league. Unfortunately, the Lakers big man’s injury-prone nature continues to be a barrier.

In the last two seasons, AD has played 76 out of the 154-games conducted, accounting for less than 50% of the total games. His absence continues to be a crucial deciding factor for the purple and gold’s quest for a championship as LeBron James enters his 20th season.

A viral photo on Reddit shows Davis seated with his arms covering 5-seats, having many in awe of his unreal wingspan.

Anthony Davis is a superstar talent.

AD’s greatness is evidence of how despite having an injury-ridden season, the eight-time All-Star averaged 23.2 PPG, 9.9 RPG, 3.1 APG, and an impressive 2.3 BPG on 53.2% shooting from the field. The former Pelicans superstar can play both ends of the floor, with his jumper being a boon.

When 100%, Davis is featured regularly on the top-10 dunks of the week, showing his elite athletic ability. Unfortunately, this is a cursed-blessing for the former ASG MVP, courtesy of his injury-prone nature. Things haven’t been the same for AD since winning the championship in the 2020 Orlando Bubble, spending most of his rehabbing from one injury to another.

The big man’s absence has cost the Lakers a handful, with the entire offensive load coming on the shoulders of King James. Nonetheless, the recent hiring of new head coach Darvin Ham had some positive takeaways, with him vowing to take care of Davis, ensuring he has a huge year.

