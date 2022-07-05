“Anthony Davis is training every day at 4:50 am, making 400 free throws”: Lethal Shooter applauds his client for putting in the work post-April 5th 

NBA shooting coach Chris “Lethal Shooter” Matthews has high praise for Lakers big man Anthony Davis, giving an insight into his daily routine.

Under a lot of heat for his statement of not having shot the basketball since April 5th, Anthony Davis is making all amends. Things haven’t been the same for the Lakers big man post the 2020 Bubble championship, spending more time in street clothes than the Lakers uniform.

The Brow’s durability continues to be a cause of concern for LeBron James and co. Over the past two seasons, Davis has played 76 games out of the 154 scheduled, accounting for less than 50%. Constant and recurring injuries have been the cause behind AD’s absence from the hardwood.

Things only became worse with a recent clip of Davis going viral on social media, sending Lakers fans into a state of panic. Recently, the eight-time All-Star confessed to not having shot the basketball since 5th April. AD’s statement received a lot of backlash from former players, analysts, etc.

Anthony Davis: “I haven’t shot a basketball since probably April 5th.” pic.twitter.com/5V7hzptXf8 — ⁶ (@OVOLakeShow) June 12, 2022

Also read: “LeBron James bullied a $120 million guy back into the gym”: NBA Twitter reacts as Anthony Davis works out with Lethal Shooter

Post his controversial statement, Davis is making sure his PR burns the midnight oil, posting his workout videos with NBA shooting coach Chris Matthews AKA Lethal Shooter.

NBA Twitter reacts to Lethal Shooter’s appreciation tweet for Anthony Davis.

Playing for an iconic franchise, like the Lakers, AD needs to bring his A-game to the table. Member of the NBA’s 75th-anniversary team, Davis continues to struggle with his fitness. The former NCAA champion could seek inspiration from teammate King James, a freak of nature.

Nonetheless, recent clips on social media suggest AD has been hitting the gym regularly, working on his shooting. The former Kentucky player was a horrid 18.6% from the 3-point line in the 2021-22 season, with his free-throw shooting being no good at 71.3%.

Currently, under the coaching of Lethal Shooter, Davis aims to return as a top-10 player in the league. The former Pelicans superstar has set an early alarm as he prepares for the upcoming season.

Anthony Davis been locked in! Training everyday at 4:50am is what it takes! After 400makes, FT’s are key! To be the best if you need to be up before the rest. More work to be done this summer!🏁🎯 @AntDavis23 . -Stay locked in! #NBA #LethalShooter pic.twitter.com/YzFwyUebu6 — Lethal Shooter (@LethalShooter__) July 5, 2022

There is no doubt that AD is in great hands, considering the clientele of Matthews, boasting the likes of NBA/WNBA superstars such as Buddy Hield, Cole Anthony, and Candace Parker.

Also read: “Kids, this should be the last shot you ever attempt, unless you’re Stephen Curry”: Lethal Shooter addresses the Warriors superstar’s viral shot against the Bulls, with the latter giving his approval