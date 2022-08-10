Lakers Head Coach Darvin Ham, with LeBron James’ agreement, plans to run team offense through Anthony Davis

The meeting between Lakers Head Coach, GM, and their star centrepiece LeBron James has been uncovered by Chris Haynes recently.

LeBron James, who is due for a two-year, $97.1 million extension, met with Rob Pelinka and head coach Darvin Ham last week to discuss the approaching season.

The 37-year-old who just completed his 19th season in the league still hopes to win it all and that too obviously, while leading the team from the front.

Scoring close to 30 ppg last season, the 4x MVP has shown he is one of the best players in the league and can still be a top guy in a title-contending team.

But coach Ham has clarified it for the 18x All-Star that the Lakers’ offense will run through their 6’11 athletic big man Anthony Davis.

Darvin Ham is planning to run the Lakers offense through Anthony Davis and LeBron James has given his nod

In the meeting with the 4x champ and his agent, Rich Paul, the new head coach laid down his plan for the season in front of the team leader.

And according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports, he has made it clear to the King that the Purple and Gold will run its offense through the Brow.

New Lakers head coach Darvin Ham, with agreement from LeBron James, reportedly plans to have the offense run through Anthony Davis. The Lakers are also hopeful for an uptick in Russell Westbrook’s corner 3-point shooting. (via @ChrisBHaynes, https://t.co/wvoxAnXe9k pic.twitter.com/7KrKAWBla9 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) August 10, 2022

Now, it is an interesting point because it means AD will be much more involved in the game, putting in a lot more effort on every possession compared to his last 3 seasons.

This means he will get a lot more exposure to fouls and injuries than he ever got. And so, it raises a big question to what extent has Davis improved upon his fragile fitness so that he doesn’t scare every single soul in Laker Nation whenever he takes a charge or falls to the ground?

There were other major subjects that got touched upon in the meeting, including the tenacity they need to bring into the defense, Russell Westbrook’s approach to a game, and their overall increase in a team effort for winning every regular season game.