Anthony Edwards Backs Anthony Davis’s Assessment of Funniest Player on Team USA

Dec 21, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) looks to pass the ball over Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) in the second half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

As rookies pack their bags to join their new squads after the NBA off-season, stars of the league are on their national duties. Team USA is one of the most anticipated rosters this time, and not just for their hooping skills. During the media day, after Day 2 of practice, Los Angeles forward Anthony Davis faced an unexpected and fun question, “who is the funniest?”

Without giving much thought, Davis responded,

“The funniest is for sure Kawhi. Kawhi is really funny. Believe it or not.”

FULL MEDIA AVAILABILITY: Anthony Davis talks about being on Team USA, the Lakers’ moves (and non-moves) this offseason, playing for new head coach JJ Redick and Kawhi Leonard being the funniest player on Team USA. pic.twitter.com/T4uTKEEpdk — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) July 7, 2024

While this might sound strange to fans, given Kawhi’s shy and reserved nature, he has been a party to some of the most iconic and hilarious moments, in the league. The most popular one has to be his introductory press conference for the Raptors in 2019, where his unique laugh made everyone burst into tears.

Interestingly, Davis’ pick was even co-signed by Anthony Edwards. As per Sporting Tribunes’ Arash Markazi, Edwards gave the same response when asked a question about the funniest member of the roster.

Anthony Edwards also said the funniest player on Team USA is Kawhi Leonard. He really is a funny guy. 😂 https://t.co/7921RBA1Ti — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) July 7, 2024

Before Edwards and Davis, other members of the USA Basketball fraternity have also voiced a similar opinion. His former teammate Paul George and 3X3 medalist Cameron Brink have had the opportunity to witness the Claw’s fun side.

Cameron Brink and PG believe Kawhi Leonard is “funny as sh*t”

WNBA star Cameron Brink spoke about Kawhi Leonard’s lesser-known fun side on Podcast P with Paul George. Talking about her experience working alongside him, for a New Balance commercial shoot, the LA Sparks rookie said,

“The funniest part though was Kawhi. And he is funny as sh*t. He is funny. And all the New Balance guys, like our head marketing guys (was) like we haven’t seen anybody make him laugh more than you.”

Might not be easy to make Kawhi laugh, unless you’re Cameron Brink 😆 New episode with @cameronbrink22 premiering NOW: https://t.co/MYsfdzymbL pic.twitter.com/ctYYcRbF8K — Podcast P with Paul George (@PodcastPShow) May 20, 2024

Besides Brink, even his former Clippers running mate Paul George had a similar observation. He even crowned Leonard as one of the funniest teammates he has ever had, and the funniest one on the Clippers roster. It seems Kawhi’s sense of humor is also as famous as his smooth jumpers, even though it is not on public display.