Shaquille O’Neal Praises ‘Cyborg’ Kawhi Leonard, Picks Between Nuggets and Clippers to Win First-Round Series

The competitiveness of the Los Angeles Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets series so far has been off the charts. Aaron Gordon stunned Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers in LA by slamming home the first-ever game-winning dunk in NBA Playoffs history to even up the series at 2. Now shifting back to Denver, the NBA on TNT crew is pumped ahead of Game 5 as they preview the game. Especially Shaquille O’Neal.

With the series shifting back to Denver, tied at 2, the NBA on TNT crew thinks that Game 5 will be a pivotal point in the series. Ernie Johnson and Charles Barkley agreed that the Nuggets have to capitalize on the game-winner that stole Game 4. Kenny Smith pointed out how LA’s ancillary scorers like Norman Powell have been essential in the series.

O’Neal, though, had different thoughts entirely. He talked about how he initially had the Nuggets to win the series easily, but the Cyborg, Kawhi Leonard, has left him unsure.

“This is going to be a tough series,” O’Neal stated. “I was going with Denver, I didn’t pay too much attention to the Clippers. But the Cyborg is back, he’s playing well. So, I really can’t give a decision on who I like… If both teams play great, I still got to go with the Joker.”

O’Neal eventually got around to picking the Nuggets, but with much hesitancy. You could tell that the Clippers and Kawhi have made him completely rethink how this series will play out.

After O’Neal was done talking, Barkley said whoever wins tonight will probably win the series.

“I think whoever wins this game tonight is going to win the series, that’s just my opinion. You can’t win Game 4 in LA, come home and lose, and think you’re going to go to LA and win again. That’s just not going to happen,” Barkley stated.

History and the numbers are on the side of what Chuck was pointing out. In NBA history, the winner of Game 5 in a series tied at 2 goes on to win the series 82% of the time. So, a loss tonight would mean trouble for the Nuggets. Likewise for the Clippers.

Tonight, the main focus for each team is simple. The Nuggets need to get up early and figure out how to contain Kawhi and James Harden. Whether that be through double teams or early possession blitzing, they need to try something different with the way they’ve been defending the two.

For the Clippers, they need to figure out how to stifle Nikola Jokic. It’s easier said than done, but if you can shut down the core of the Nuggets, the entire team falters around him. Additionally, if they can take Jamal Murray out of the game, that would almost guarantee a win.

Most people probably came into this series with the same thoughts as O’Neal. Thinking that the Nuggets would be able to easily handle the Clippers behind Jokic’s elite talent. But LA has surprised everyone with a healthy Kawhi and a locked-in Harden.

The Clippers were one of the best defensive teams in the NBA this season, and they’ve been showing why. Proving to the three-time MVP and O’Neal that this series isn’t going to be a walk in the park.