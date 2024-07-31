Anthony Edwards Challenges USA Swimmer Phoebe Bacon To A 20-Meter Race

On paper, Anthony Edwards is a part of the USA men’s basketball team, but his eyes are set on several other sports from the beginning of the Olympics campaign. After challenging the national table tennis team for a game, Ant-Man is now inviting USA Swimming star Phoebe Bacon to a 20-meter race.

Advertisement

Recently, a clip of Ant went viral where he talked about his interest in competitive swimming. When asked to name one event in the Olympics that he can dominate, he said that no one can touch him in freestyle swimming. The 22-year-old didn’t hesitate in claiming that he’s the fastest swimmer on his men’s basketball team.

After that, Bacon recorded a message for the Wolves star, inviting him to a 50-meter freestyle. Bacon said, “I want to challenge you to a 50 freestyle at this Olympics. Let’s go.” Although being challenged by an Olympian could make anyone shake in their boots, Ant-Man is built different. The 22-year-old responded to Bacon via Instagram,

“If we doin 20m, we can talk??”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by USA Swimming (@usaswimming)

Now, that’s a competition that nobody had on their bingo cards for the summer. Ant is surely busy preparing for the upcoming games for USA Basketball but since he has presented such a strong case for himself, it’s unlikely that he’ll back down if Bacon agrees to his 20-meter freestyle demands.

In addition to his swimming challenge, he also took on the table tennis team after Stephen Curry called him out. Before the opening ceremony, Steph introduced Ant to the table tennis team and played the role of an instigator between them. He doubled down on the claims that Ant will be beaten 21-0 by the team which only made the Wolves star more eager to accept the challenge.

He said, “I got some people talking about they’re going to beat me in ping pong 21-0. I don’t believe it. I’m not having it… I’m scoring one point.” While the challenge is still open to be settled, the two-time All-Star was recently seen in the stands, showing his support for USA’s Lily Zhang, who won the intense game to qualify for the round of 16.