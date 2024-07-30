mobile app bar

Anthony Edwards Cheers on USA’s Lily Zhang Days After Stephen Curry’s Instigation

Advait Jajodia
Published

Anthony Edwards (L), and Lily Zhang (R). Credits: USA TODAY Sports

Part of the experience of being in the Olympics is that the athletes get to support others from their country in different sporting disciplines. While the USA Basketball Team is already missing out on the Olympic Village experience, the stars of the team were present in the stands to catch a few other sports.

Stephen Curry watched the women’s Volleyball team, Devin Booker witnessed Nyjah Huston win a medal in Skateboarding, and Anthony Edwards was seen animated during Lily Zhang’s table tennis clash.

Edwards was one of the prominent figures present at the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles to extend his support to the American women’s table tennis squad. He was seen as an animated character in the stands as he kept lifting Lily Zhang’s spirit during her Round of 32 clash. Ant was seen cheering and yelling, “That’s what I’m talking about” after Zhang took a 3-2 advantage in the match.

The presence of Edwards seemed to have a huge impact on Zhang. The 28-year-old had a 0-3 head-to-head record against Bruna Takahashi entering the bout, with the last two encounters being a clean sweep. However, she managed to stun the Brazilian 4-2 and enter the Round of 16.

Ant-Man making his way to Zhang’s Table Tennis match comes a few days after his hilarious interaction with the American women’s TT team. During the opening ceremony on Friday, Curry introduced the four-member team to Edwards by taking shots at the latter.

The Minnesota Timberwolves guard claims to be an “all-around athlete” with Swimming and Ping-Pong being one of his better suits. However, Curry was instigating Edwards, “Ant, they saying that they can smack you 21-nothing.” The 22-year-old didn’t like the disrespect and promised to win at least 1 point against the players of the TT team.

Seems like Edwards made his way to Zhang’s tie for scouting purposes. Keeping his trash talk aside, it is great to see the youngster make his presence felt among the American contingent. As he looked to be quite entertained, we might get to see Edwards spend a lot more of his free time cheering his compatriots in other sporting events across the remainder of the Olympics.

Post Edited By:Sameen Nawathe

Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia, a seasoned NBA &amp; Tennis journalist, has had a passion for both sports for over a decade. His journey from admiring Kobe Bryant, Stephen Curry, and Rafael Nadal instilled a profound understanding of the sports. With a background as a multi-sport athlete, Advait uses his experience on the hardwood and the court to offer insightful analysis. Over three years of dedicated sports journalism has equipped the 21-year-old with a unique perspective, reflected in his prolific portfolio of 4,000+ articles.

