Anthony Edwards Cheers on USA’s Lily Zhang Days After Stephen Curry’s Instigation

Part of the experience of being in the Olympics is that the athletes get to support others from their country in different sporting disciplines. While the USA Basketball Team is already missing out on the Olympic Village experience, the stars of the team were present in the stands to catch a few other sports.

Advertisement

Stephen Curry watched the women’s Volleyball team, Devin Booker witnessed Nyjah Huston win a medal in Skateboarding, and Anthony Edwards was seen animated during Lily Zhang’s table tennis clash.

Edwards was one of the prominent figures present at the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles to extend his support to the American women’s table tennis squad. He was seen as an animated character in the stands as he kept lifting Lily Zhang’s spirit during her Round of 32 clash. Ant was seen cheering and yelling, “That’s what I’m talking about” after Zhang took a 3-2 advantage in the match.

Anthony Edwards is watching Olympic table tennis 😂 pic.twitter.com/GvkF8zbMQj — Fanatics Sportsbook (@FanaticsBook) July 29, 2024

The presence of Edwards seemed to have a huge impact on Zhang. The 28-year-old had a 0-3 head-to-head record against Bruna Takahashi entering the bout, with the last two encounters being a clean sweep. However, she managed to stun the Brazilian 4-2 and enter the Round of 16.

Ant-Man making his way to Zhang’s Table Tennis match comes a few days after his hilarious interaction with the American women’s TT team. During the opening ceremony on Friday, Curry introduced the four-member team to Edwards by taking shots at the latter.

The Minnesota Timberwolves guard claims to be an “all-around athlete” with Swimming and Ping-Pong being one of his better suits. However, Curry was instigating Edwards, “Ant, they saying that they can smack you 21-nothing.” The 22-year-old didn’t like the disrespect and promised to win at least 1 point against the players of the TT team.

Stephen Curry instigated a match between Anthony Edwards & the USA Ping Pong team 😂🏓 “Ant! They said they’re smack you 21-0!” Steph knew exactly what he was doing! 😂💀 Via. @TeamUSA pic.twitter.com/W95CRKBPkg — Courtside Buzz (@CourtsideBuzzX) July 27, 2024

Seems like Edwards made his way to Zhang’s tie for scouting purposes. Keeping his trash talk aside, it is great to see the youngster make his presence felt among the American contingent. As he looked to be quite entertained, we might get to see Edwards spend a lot more of his free time cheering his compatriots in other sporting events across the remainder of the Olympics.