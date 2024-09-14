Anthony Edwards’ Comments On Michael Jordan’s 90s Get Ridiculed By Hornets Legend

Anthony Edwards was scrutinized heavily for his ill-advised comments about the talent level in the NBA in Michael Jordan’s era. The Timberwolves star claimed that the Bulls icon was the only exceptional player in the league in the 1980s and 1990s. His opinion drew the ire of fans, analysts, and several former players, including Muggsy Bogues.

During an appearance on Mark Jackson’s Come Talk 2 Me podcast, the Hornets icon called out Edwards and claimed that his comments suggested he wasn’t a student of the sport. Bogues said.

“For Anthony Edwards to say that Michael was the only skilled player back in the 90s, that is ridiculous. That’s not being a student of the game. If you call yourself a student of the game, then you look at all the errors. That’s so disrespectful to so many guys that play this game. It’s so disrespectful.”

He admitted Jordan instilled fear in his opponents like no other player did but argued that the respect he garnered wasn’t an indicator of a lack of talent in the league. Bogues isn’t the first icon to call out Edwards.

Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas claimed the Timberwolves guard was a victim of propaganda. He also argued that contrary to the star’s opinion, the advent of the three-point era has led to a drop in quality among forwards and centers.

Magic Johnson was a lot less kinder in his response to Edwards. When asked about his take, the Hall of Famer responded,

“I never respond to a guy who’s never won a championship. I’ve got nothing to say. He didn’t win a college championship, I don’t even know if he won a high school championship.”

Edwards has yet to address the criticism or issue a rebuttal or an apology. It remains to be seen how he responds to it.