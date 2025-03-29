Anthony Edwards Cursed Out Kevin Durant After Playing Impeccable Defense En Route To Timberwolves Win Over Suns

The Minnesota Timberwolves finished a season sweep of the Phoenix Suns tonight. This comes after the Wolves swept the Suns in the first round of the playoffs last summer. As expected, and as it always is, at the center of it all were Kevin Durant and Anthony Edwards.

Advertisement

Notably, with five minutes left in the fourth quarter and a 21-point lead in his favor, Anthony Edwards forced Durant into a tough shot on the baseline, resulting in a miss.

For those new to the Kevin Durant experience, that spot in particular- the fadeaway from the left side, pushed up against the baseline- is Durant’s bread and butter. That is a shot he rarely misses, which makes Edwards’ defense all the more impressive.

Of course, Ant-Man wasn’t going to just sit silently after that. After KD missed the shot, he fell to the ground during the follow-through, and Edwards, in typical Edwards fashion, yelled out, “Great f***ing defense!” as if to remind his idol how he’d locked him down.

This sort of trash talk from Edwards has come to be expected, especially whenever he faces off against the veteran on the court.

Anthony Edwards defense on Kevin Durant, “great fucking defense” pic.twitter.com/6wO2k1OKsU — Timberwolves Clips (@WolvesClips) March 29, 2025

Earlier in the game, an Edwards-Durant collision led to Edwards missing extended time in the locker room before later returning. This is the type of intensity that the two players play with, and it has led to mutual respect.

That respect was demonstrated when KD welcomed Ant back to the court with a curt nod before returning to the competitive stone face he’s known for.

Despite the loss, KD was full of praise for Anthony Edwards

Anthony Edwards is known to be a great interviewee. He’s funny and always extremely honest, sometimes too honest. He has regularly spoken about his favorite player, and his pick for the greatest player ever is Kevin Durant. He said it before being drafted and repeated it again during the 2024 first-round matchup between the two.

Durant has recently returned the praise. After taking the young shooting guard under his wing during the Olympics, KD had this to say about his newly claimed protege, “Ant is a student of the game. He’s a sponge, he’s got a high IQ. I didn’t realize that, he’s got a high IQ for the game. He’s going to be on that level. I wouldn’t necessarily say he’s taking anything from anybody, he’s just putting in that work every day.”

In response, Ant kept it simple. When asked about who should get the final shot, Ant was not his usual boisterous self. “Nah, I’ll let KD shoot,” he said. “I’ll let KD, Steph, Bron, they can shoot it.”