Is Klay Thompson playing tonight vs Minnesota Timberwolves? Golden State Warriors release injury report ahead of match against Anthony Edwards and co

Klay Thompson is under the weather and will not suit up for the Golden State Warriors in their upcoming matchup against Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Warriors started the season on a high note, however, that’s not the case anymore. Injuries and Stephen Curry‘s shooting slump brought them down to #2 in the West and the Grizzlies are threatening that position as well.

Draymond Green hasn’t played in a month. Andre Iguodala keeps getting in and out of the lineup. After a fantastic shooting night at the All-Star Game, the 2x MVP is back to shooting 30% from the 3-point line. After blowing a 21-point lead to Dallas Mavericks at home, the Warriors will take on Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday.

Klay Thompson ruled out for the game against Minnesota Timberwolves

The Warriors shooting guard will miss his second straight game due to a recent illness. He did not play against the Mavericks and the Warriors really felt his absence during the 8-minute scoring drought in the fourth quarter.

Klay’s numbers are definitely not what they used to be but he is slowly getting there. Although inconsistent, his scoring is saving the Warriors during Curry’s slump.

Klay Thompson remains out tomorrow to open the road trip in Minnesota with this recent illness. Second straight missed game. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 28, 2022

Steve Kerr says Thompson will fly with the team to Dallas for their last matchup against Luka Doncic and co. and in a hope to even the season series. But he is definitely ruled out against Minnesota Timberwolves tonight.

Steve Kerr called Klay Thompson “day-to-day” and said he may fly and join the Warriors in Dallas for Thursday’s game. Out tomorrow. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 1, 2022

The Warriors are currently 2-1 against Timberwolves this season. With two starters down, Curry and Wiggins will face a tough fight. But when facing his former team Andrew Wiggins always steps up. If he does that once again tonight, the Warriors can avoid two losses in a row.

