Stephen A Smith believes Kevin Durant and the Nets can win the East, despite all the offseason drama

Stephen A Smith believes that a healthy Kevin Durant is the best player in the world and Kyrie Irving is “box office”.

The Brooklyn Nets had their fair share of drama this offseason. However, things are now seeming to be settled with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving running it back, leading Steve Nash’s boys.

With KD and Kai coming back for another season, Stephen A Smith believes that the NY-based franchise has all the right tools to be the Eastern Conference champions.

On a recent appearance on ESPN’s “First Take”, SAS spoke about The Durantula and the franchise’s amount of trust in Irving. Smith began:

“Let me say this to you about the Brooklyn Nets. Kevin Durant, when healthy, I believe is the best player in the world. Kyrie Irving is a showstopper, he’s box office. And the acquisition of Ben Simmons, I know it’s asking a lot, I’m making the assumption that they’re going to play. I recognize that it is a big assumption, based on their recent history I understand that.

But Kyrie is looking for a $200 million contract now. Zach LaVine got it in Chicago, Bradley Beal got it in the nation’s capital. How come he can’t get it? He couldn’t get it because he couldn’t be trusted. He’s got to remind everybody and ensure everybody that he can be trusted because that’s really it. His ability is not what’s holding him back from getting him that $200 million extra. The problem with him is that he can’t be trusted. He’s got to show that he’s trusted.”

Stephen A Smith needs Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons to be committed to the season

The 54-year-old analyst then spoke about Ben Simmons. Reiterating himself, Stephen A revealed how the Australian two-way star seemed to be in a “better place”. Smith also stated that Simmons was a better player than Harden would be for Joe Tsai’s Nets.

“You Ben Simmons, after what you been through last year, he seems in a better place, okay? Well, guess what, you gonna be on the court. Keep in mind, that, unlike Harden, Ben Simmons is an elite defender. Unlike Harden, Ben Simmons don’t need the ball in order to be what you need him to be.”

Finally, the $16 million worth analyst highlighted the role players, especially sharpshooters, Brooklyn has surrounded Durant and Irving with.

“So the fact that KD and Kyrie has the offense going through them, you still got Patty Mills, you still got Seth Curry, you still got Joe Harris coming back. The fact that you got these dudes, these snippers, these sharpshooters that can hit from the perimeter with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

I’m sorry I look at the Brooklyn Nets, and all you have to show me that you gonna come to work every day and you committed to the season. I think that Brooklyn could easily represent the East in the NBA Finals.”

.@stephenasmith still has high expectations for the Nets next season 👀 “Kevin Durant when healthy I believe is the best player in the world. … I think that Brooklyn could easily represent the East in the NBA Finals.” pic.twitter.com/9OySFFmKr2 — First Take (@FirstTake) August 24, 2022

We have yet to see the All-Star trio of Ben Simmons, Kai, and Durant suit up at the same time. Hopefully, this superteam is finally able to achieve the success everyone expects of them.

