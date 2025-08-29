Anthony Edwards Elated with NBA 2K Triumph Over Kevin Durant

Anthony Edwards has showcased time and time again that his personal connection to a player means little to nothing to him in the face of competition. Even with the abundance of love he has for Kevin Durant, it wasn’t enough to let the fact that he has a higher NBA 2k26 rating than him, slide.

“I’m not gonna lie I felt bad a little bit, only because he’s my favorite player of all time. I didn’t wanna send him home like that,” said Ant in 2024 after sweeping the Suns in the first round.

The two forged a bond beyond NBA hardwood during he 2024 Paris Olympics, often seen out together or indulging in combined training sessions. Taking Ant under his wing, Durant spoke highly of the Timberwolves franchise cornerstone.

“Man, I call him the baby GOAT,” said KD. On another occasion, he raved about Ant’s mental development, saying, “He’s a sponge, he’s got a high IQ. I didn’t realize that, he’s got a high IQ for the game. He’s going to be on that level.”

Fast forward to present day and Ant was asked about how he feels now that he has a higher overall in the latest NBA 2k game than his idol. “I’m glad I beat him,” said Edwards. Clearly, the friendly rivalry is still intact between the elder statesman and the young bull.

Funnily enough, Ant admitted to not playing 2k anymore. “No, I don’t play 2k. I usually play versus my physical therapist but we ain’t played in a minute.”

While it is incredibly impressive that a man drafted in 2007 is still a 93 OVR, it can be argued that he deserves to be even higher. His production hasn’t fallen off from a stats point of view. He put up 26.6 points on 52.2/43/83 shooting while racking up 4.2 assists and 6 rebounds a night in 36.5 minutes a night.

Those are All-NBA stats through and through. To be two whole overalls below Ant who averaged 27.6/5.7/4.5 last season doesn’t seem all too fair.

Durant has expressed displeasure over his rating in the past. After hearing his 2k25 rating, he went on to say, “I’m a 94? That’s crazy. I’m sick of this s***. That’s crazy, I’m a 94 though? Like for real, that’s crazy. Imma have to get on somebody’s a** about that.”