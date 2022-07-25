$50 Million worth Charles Barkley was duped of $6.15 million by his former lawyer friend, sentenced to 5-years in prison

NBA legend Charles Barkley invested money while trusting his friend Donald Watkins Sr, lost $6.15 million

Charles Barkley was drafted into the NBA in 1984 as the 6th pick. The 6’6 forward made a name for himself with his dominant style of play and kept rising in ranks through the years. In his 16 years in the league, the Chuckster made an approximate $40.3 million from the NBA.

Since then, he’s made smart investments in various businesses and had his own ventures. Chuck has also been a massive part of TNT’s Inside the NBA crew. Over the years, Chuck has amassed a net worth of over $50 million(as per Celebrity Networth).

Also Read: 6’6″ Charles Barkley dunks on 393 foot monster for a Nike advert!

However, his journey to building his wealth wasn’t an easy path. Just like the rest of us, Charles also faced adversity. One of the challenges Chuck faced was when his friend scammed him and stole over $6 million. This resulted in a protracted legal battle.

Donald Watkins Sr. scammed Charles Barkley for $6.1 million

According to his former financial advisor Glenn Guthrie, Charles Barkley is an all-in person if he trusts you. According to the wire documents, Barkley asked Guthrie to send a total of $6.15 million to Watkins Sr. There were seven transactions between 2007 to 2014.

1) $1 million on Jan. 18, 2007, for a purchase agreement

2) $1 million on March 3, 2008, for a purchase agreement with Watkins Aviation

3) $1 million on May 14, 2010, for a promissory note or loan. That loan was due May 14, 2011, but Guthrie said it was never repaid.

4) $1 million on May 18, 2011, for a promissory note. That loan was due May 18, 2012. Guthrie said those funds were never repaid.

5) $2 million on Sept. 14, 2012, for a purchase agreement with Donald V. Watkins PC. That agreement was paid in two different installments.

6) $150,000 on May 28, 2013, for a promissory note to Donald V. Watkins PC. Guthrie said Barkley Enterprises never received any payments for that loan.

A jury could reasonably conclude that Donald Watkins Sr. intended to defraud Charles Barkley when he solicited loans from him, including a $150,000 loan in May 2013, the court said.https://t.co/Pe0XlRGTag — Bloomberg Law (@BLaw) July 24, 2022

Also Read: Charles Barkley’s ugly bar fight cost him just $320 when it could have been much worse for his $50 million wealth

Watkins Sr. was sentenced to five years in prison, whereas Jr. was given 27 months. The two were also demanded to pay $14 million in restitution. Despite everything, while testifying, Barkley was more hurt than angry. It goes to show how big a heart the NBA legend has.