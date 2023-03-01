Nikola Jokic Joins LeBron James and Magic Johnson in Being Just the 6th Player to Achieve Incredible NBA Feat

Nikola Jokic has always had skill during his time in the NBA. However, the man has unquestionably ascended over the last couple of years. And nothing could make that clearer than the man’s 2 MVP awards during that time period.

Simply put, Nikola Jokic is absolutely incredible, perhaps even a tad underrated, simply because he doesn’t play in the flashiest of ways. And recently, the man gave fans yet another reason to believe that statement.

Also Read: “I just love the game of basketball.”: Giannis Antetokounmpo Weaves Tales in Post-game Interview as Bucks Cruise to 15th Straight Win

Nikola Jokic becomes the 6th player in NBA history to get to 100 triple-doubles

Nikola Jokic is a 7-footer with all the skills to pass the ball, while also scoring it in any way he wants to. So, it wouldn’t be the greatest shock for the man to get a few triple-doubles over the course of his NBA career. However, he has gone above that by quite a margin. Take a look at the tweet below.

With this rebound, Nikola Jokic becomes the 6th player in NBA history to reach 100 triple-doubles 👏https://t.co/0rrSPxOHD0 pic.twitter.com/CuI8u6Ixd0 — NBA (@NBA) March 1, 2023

That is beyond incredible. And yet, this is Nikola Jokic. The man plays with such ease against the best opponents, that it’s hard to imagine the man having to strain himself to achieve anything.

But of course, Jokic isn’t the first player ever to achieve this feat. So, who are the other 5 that did it before him?

Also Read: Bam Adebayo Puts Giannis Antetokounmpo in the Same Group as Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant & LeBron James For His Video Game-ish Abilities

Who else has achieved 100 triple-doubles during their NBA career?

Russell Westbrook is famously the king of triple-doubles. And so, obviously, the man reached the mark before Nikola Jokic did, and has recorded 198 of these over the course of his career.

Aside from him, Oscar Robertson (181), Magic Johnson (138), Jason Kidd (107, and LeBron James (106) have done it too.

Also Read: “Let’s Go Cam!!!!”: Stephen Curry Celebrates God-Sister Cameron Brink Winning Back-to-Back Pac-12 DPOY Honors