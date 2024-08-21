Anthony Edwards Highlights Key Difference Between Team USA and His Timberwolves During Tough Situations

After playing the starring role in the Timberwolves’ run to the Western Conference Finals, Anthony Edwards had to be content with being a role player for Team USA at the Paris Olympics. However, observing the game’s greatest stars up close taught him an important lesson that will be critical to his development as a player.

During a live episode of the Boardroom Talks podcast at Fanatics Fest, he was asked about the difference between playing in the NBA and for Team USA. The guard joked that he was on the bench a lot more at the Olympics than he’s used to. Edwards then spoke about the massive distinction between the two teams’ offensive philosophies.

The 22-year-old admitted that when the chips were down, he often resorted to playing ‘hero ball.’ However, seeing the game’s greats moving the ball patiently until one of their teammates had an open look was an eye-opener. He said,

“With Minnesota, when we get down 10, I start trying to play hero ball. So, watching them just individually, just swing-swing shoot, swing-swing drive, pass-pass pump-fake drive, I’m like, ‘Damn, they really moving the ball!’… It was impressive, because it was him [Kevin Durant], Steph [Curry], and Bron [LeBron James] on the floor at the same time!”

Edwards also highlighted the difference in the defensive effort. He quipped,

“Man, KD [Kevin Durant] was playing defense, that was crazy!”

The guard’s joke left Kevin Durant and the crowd in stitches. On a serious note, the Timberwolves star’s Olympic experience will only help him become a better player. The team-oriented playstyle ensured each player was equally responsible for getting the win. It minimizes the need for one star to carry the load.

Even the greatest teams in NBA history that boasted some of the best players ever wouldn’t have won championships without every member of the roster contributing. Michael Jordan won his first championship when he finally deferred to his teammates rather than forcing shots and trying to win games on his own.

Edwards’ Olympic experience could alter his playstyle for the better. The Timberwolves have the makings of a terrific team. If the guard trusts his teammates to do their job in crunch time, Minnesota could become a powerhouse.