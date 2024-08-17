Anthony Edwards Hilariously Expresses Regret for Eliminating Kevin Durant in Last Season’s Playoffs

Kevin Durant (7) and guard Anthony Edwards (5) on the bench in the fourth quarter against Puerto Rico during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade Pierre-Mauroy. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

In the 2024 NBA playoffs, Anthony Edwards cemented his status as one of, if not the best young player in the league after dismantling Kevin Durant and the Suns in the first round. The young guard not only dominated the veteran forward but even talked trash during games, earning him plaudits from fans, analysts, and former players. However, in hindsight, he slightly regrets defeating Durant in that fashion.

During an appearance at Fanatics Fest, Edwards was part of a panel featuring the Suns superstar and Jalen Rose. The analyst asked him how he felt about demolishing the player he idolized growing up. He responded that playing against Durant was exhilarating but sweeping the forward and the Suns felt bittersweet. He said,

“I’m not gonna lie, I felt bad a little bit, only because he’s my favorite player of all-time. I didn’t wanna send him home like that.”

Edwards’ admiration for the two-time Finals MVP is no secret. The Timberwolves star believes the forward is one of the best players in NBA history. Last year, when asked to name his top five players of all time, he replied Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O’Neal, Allen Iverson, and Durant.

In an interview with ESPN’s Mallika Andrews, the guard anointed the veteran as his GOAT. Given how highly he regards the forward, it stung a bit to demolish him and the Suns. But Durant isn’t holding any grudges. Instead, he lauded Edwards after he led Minnesota to a 4-0 series win over Phoenix.

Kevin Durant gave major props to Anthony Edwards

After the Suns were swept out of the playoffs, the two-time NBA champion told Yahoo Sports his respect for Edwards went up for talking trash and backing it up on the court. He said,

“I respect that, that players who come out there and, you know, they say something and they’re going to prove it… And that’s what he (Edwards) did in that series. He played his a*s off. You gain so much respect. We always have respect for him, but it just went to another level, playing against him and seeing him compete.”

The guard averaged 31 points, eight rebounds, 6.3 assists, and two steals in an exceptional display against Durant and the Suns. He then led the Timberwolves to a series win over reigning champions Denver Nuggets in the second round, before they ran out of gas in the Western Conference Finals against the Mavericks.

Despite falling short in their quest for the title, Edwards’ exceptional performance helped his stock skyrocket. He earned his idol’s adulation and spent plenty of time with him in Paris during the Olympics. He’s slightly regretful about humiliating Durant and the Suns in the playoffs.

However, it made him a household name with many even claiming he could be the ‘next Michael Jordan.’