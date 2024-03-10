Anthony Edwards Injury Update: Timberwolves Receive ‘Concerning’ Injury Report Ahead of Lakers Clash

After winning the last game of their latest homestand, the Minnesota Timberwolves began their six-game road trip with a massive win against the Indiana Pacers. However, the in-form Cleveland Cavaliers handed them a loss the very next night. With hopes to prevent from going on a two-game losing skid, the availability of Anthony Edwards for tonight’s clash against the Los Angeles Lakers will be of the utmost importance.

Advertisement

The Minnesota Timberwolves have added multiple players to their injury report ahead of the clash at the Crypto.com Arena. While Leonard Miller has been sent for a G-League assignment, Karl-Anthony Towns, Jaylen Clark, and Monte Morris will also be out with injuries. KAT isn’t the only All-Star mentioned on the dreaded list. Anthony Edwards also joins him, listed as “questionable”.

Ant suffered an ankle injury during the first few seconds of the 7th March Minnesota Timberwolves-Indiana Pacers clash. After Rudy Gobert won the tip-off, Kyle Anderson quickly advanced the ball to the front court, passing it to Edwards. Following a series of crossovers, Edwards rolled his ankle and was limping around in pain.

Advertisement

Despite his injury, Edwards returned to action. Further, the combo guard also played 42 minutes of the Wolves’ next clash against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Hence, fans can expect the star to step up on the hardwood and help the team clinch a win tonight as well.

Anthony Edwards had a memorable contest against the Indiana Pacers

Anthony Edwards had quite an unforgettable performance against the Indiana Pacers on 7th March. The contest began with him heading to the locker room after twisting his ankle. However, he quickly found his way back to the court.

Later in the first quarter itself, Ant-Man had to make another trip to the locker room after hurting his back when he fouled Jalen Smith under the basket. Yet again, the 6ft 4” returned to the floor in no time.

Edwards proceeded to finish the night with one of the best performances of his young career. Shooting at a highly efficient 51.4% FG and 42.9% 3-point FG, the All-Star recorded 44 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, and 2 blocks.

Ant’s game-winning block was the highlight of the night. After missing a free throw that could give the Wolves a three-point lead, he ran back on defense and swatted away Aaron Nesmith’s potential game-tying layup.

Advertisement

Since February, Ant has been impactful on defense, recording 1.5 steals and 0.7 blocks per game. Hence, the potential absence of Anthony Edwards against the Los Angeles Lakers could have a detrimental impact on their offense and defense.