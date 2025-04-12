Anthony Edwards Laughs Hysterically At “Child Support” Chants From Grizzlies Fans Mid Free Throw Routine

Apr 10, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) shoots for three during the fourth quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Anthony Edwards has cemented his name as one of the best players of this era in the NBA. But the 23-year-old does have a dark side to his fame, one that has been plaguing him for over a year. The Timberwolves star has been in the headlines for the various affairs he has had with women in his career and the kids that were spawned because of it.

The most well-known case Edwards is facing is his court battle with Ayesha Howard, who claimed that Ant fathered her daughter, Aubri Summers. Several reports have since circulated, revealing that the three-time All-Star paid Howard over a million dollars for child support, a historic payment that would cover him for the next 18 years.

Now, Ant’s two worlds are colliding. At the Wolves’ most recent matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies, fans in the front row started screaming “child support, child support” while he was shooting free throws. A mentally weaker player might have let that get into their heads.

But this is Anthony Edwards we are talking about. He sunk the free throws with a smile on his face, a move that even had the crowd chanting and laughing at his swagger.

Ant couldn’t contain his laughter after hearing ‘child support’ chants 😭😭😭 (h/t basketballcoverage / IG) pic.twitter.com/VqqPQd0hTl — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) April 12, 2025

Ant more than hit those free throws, too. The future Hall of Famer finished with 44 points, 3 assists, and 5 rebounds on the Grizzlies, who now share the same record with the Wolves ahead of the final playoff seeding.

The chants clearly weren’t doing much to Edwards, nor does he seem like someone who gets mentally phased. I mean this is the same guy who talked trash to former United States President Barrack Obama after 44 was giving Team USA a pep talk at the Paris Olympics.

Despite the reports, Ayesha Howard denies that she received $1 million in child support

One person who wasn’t keen on hearing about Anthony Edwards paying child support to Ayesha Howard was Ayesha Howard. That’s because the influencer, who goes by Little Ms. Golden on Instagram, claims that the reports were fake news.

“Where do these lies be coming from?” she wrote on a now-expired Instagram Story. The dramatic court case that Howard and Edwards have been entangled in has, at times, overshadowed the NBA star’s more successful nights in the league.

It doesn’t appear that Howard is going away anytime soon, and now that the NBA fans have become familiar with the story — “child support” chants might become a regular thing for the Ant Man.