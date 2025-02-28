Carmelo Anthony Admits He ‘F***s With’ Anthony Edwards for Telling President Barack Obama to ‘Stand Down’

The hit Netflix docuseries, Court of Gold, chronicled the men’s basketball tournament at the 2024 Paris Olympics, giving viewers a behind-the-scenes look into each country’s passionate attempt at winning gold. Former President Barack Obama, an executive producer of the series, also appeared in it, and even had a viral moment with Anthony Edwards.

Advertisement

The exchange between Obama and Edwards brought out the Minnesota Timberwolves star’s trademark self. He boldly declared himself as “the truth” when Obama asked Joel Embiid if Ant was any good. The former Commander-in-Chief smiled hearing the confident response. But then he called over LeBron James immediately to set Edwards straight.

Ant then told Obama to “stand down” and explain to LeBron the entire context. The moment has triggered polarizing opinions about the way Ant spoke. Needless to say, many found it to be disrespectful. Caremlo Anthony, however, has said he loved Ant’s display of swagger in front of the president, whom he refers to as “Bo”.

Anthony then told the panel of his 7PM In Brooklyn podcast that he “f**ks” with Edwards for being himself. He also reiterated that Bo would have taken the exchange for what it is, a lighthearted banter.

“Man they was just having fun. Obama understood, it was just in that moment,” the 10-time All-Star stated with a smile.

The group then passionately spoke about Obama, stating that he’s the only political figure they could open up to like that because “he knows the culture”. They commended the former president for also knowing what ballers have to do to remain in their spot.

Anthony Edwards telling President Obama "I'm The Truth" is the most Anthony Edwards thing ever 📺: court of gold, now playing pic.twitter.com/WsCxnZxcM9 — Netflix (@netflix) February 19, 2025

The meeting between Ant, Obama, and the rest of Team USA seemed to be a pivotal one in their journey towards winning the gold medal. And it also set the stage for yet another public display of confidence by Ant.

Edwards has previously said that he’s always confident

Edwards has drawn comparisons to Michael Jordan for a reason. Ant carries an unmatched charisma on the court, one that is mixed with his competitive desire to win. He spoke about this confidence during an interview with NBA on ESPN back in 2024.

“I’ve always been confident,” Ant stated. “I grew up like that. Playing in the backyard with my older brothers, never being able to beat them. As I got older, I just got really good at it.”

The confidence of Ant is certainly on full display on the court. This year he’s averaging 27.5 PPG, and continues to make highlight plays in key moments, including his game-winning block against the Oklahoma City Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander a few nights ago.

One thing’s for certain, if Ant can speak that way to a president, we can only imagine what he would be saying to his opposition on the court.