“Russ, you lead the league in turnovers, you’re near the bottom of 3-pt shooting”: Skip Bayless goes off on Brodie as he celebrates his only two good plays against the Jazz

As Russell Westbrook throws a monster dunk on Rudy Gobert and celebrates crazily, Skip Bayless tries keeping him grounded.

The Los Angeles Lakers hosted the Utah Jazz Monday night. In what could have been another blowout game for the Utah team coming off from a 125-102 victory against the Denver Nuggets, the Lakers prevailed by six points, stopping Donovan Mitchell and Co at 95.

LeBron James and his unbalanced squad were able to put a complete performance against the Jazz who were playing on back-to-back nights and are 1-4 in their last 5 outings. But they are still the best offensive side in the league. Beating them at a point when the Purple and Gold were craving for a victory will come as a breather for them.

James again had a complete game in the win with 25-points, 7 boards and dimes, a steal, and a block. While Russell Westbrook had yet another inefficient game scoring 15 points off 14 shots, but had some typical Brodie high-energy plays which upped Lakers’ morals a few times in the game.

Yet one of their biggest critiques, Skip Bayless, who never leaves an opportunity to slander either King James or the Fakers (his nickname for the Lakers), went off on the point-guard.

Skip Bayless calls out Russell Westbrook

The 2017 MVP thought he had silenced his critiques with a monster dunk on Rudy Gobert followed by very animated celebrations. But Fox Sports’ veteran analyst, Skip Bayless tried reminding Russ that a dunk cannot overshadow his poor performances until it wins him a ring.

Russ just dunked on Gobert, celebrated like he’d just won his first ring, screamed at the Lakers crowd like, “How dare you doubt ME.” Uh, Russ, you lead the league in turnovers, you’re near the bottom of 3-pt shooting and you’re the point guard for a team that’s a game under .500 — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 18, 2022

It’s rare that fans agree with what Skip has to say generally, but sporadically, he is on point. This time, in particular, his every point brings up a problem that has caused the Lakers may lose. And Westbrook did not do justice to his humble start to the game.

The 9-time All-Star was seen mopping the floor at one point in the game, but then made it even with his overly animated celebrations. The Lakers are still just on the .500 mark, and they have 6 road games after their clash with the Pacers on Wednesday.

Four of those matches are against the top-7 teams in the East, all of whom are above the .500 mark. The Lakers aren’t doing much against those teams this season. Let’s see how far LBJ’s promise of doing well goes.